Missy Elliott recalls Aaliyah's legacy in Tribute Post for her 41st birthday

Arriving on Twitter to honor the deceased singer just a few hours before what would have been her 41st birthday, the Grammy Award winner highlights how the singer of & # 39; Try Again & # 39; still & # 39; inspiring people & # 39 ;.

Missy Elliott stays late Aaliyah near his heart more than 18 years after his tragic death. The day that should have been the 41st birthday of the R&B Princess, the hit creator "Get Ur Freak On" turned to social media to remember her friend's legacy in a sweet tribute post.

On Wednesday night, January 15, the 48-year-old rapper released a behind-the-scenes clip of the "We Need A Resolution" video of the "Try Again" singer on Twitter. "#HappyBDayAaliyah," he wrote in the accompanying message. "You're still inspiring people!"

"Your nervousness and your soft dance SO EFFORT your UNIQUENESS & STYLE without equal," he continued reading the note, which the MC also included in his Instagram Story post. "MUSICALLY your songs WILL NEVER BE NEXT LEVEL! RIP babygal 4Ever Loved."

In the video of more than a minute, Aaliyah was heard describing herself as "someone who has had an affinity with nervous things, with a kind of dark side." She continued to make her statement saying: "& # 39; Romeo [must die] & # 39 ;, a & # 39;Queen of the Damned& # 39 ;, a & # 39;Matrix& # 39 ;, they all represent that to me. "

"It's very nervous, it's unique and it's a bit dark and I like that in my music too, so I felt that by taking a step towards another genre, I wanted to do something that people could understand and flow with me," said the singer. , who died in a plane crash at the age of 22, in more detail. "They know me that way in music, so I feel like this was the best way to do it in the movies too."

Missy has been open to preserve Aaliyah's memory. In August 2019, the spittoon "Lose Control" paid tribute to her collaborator "Best Friends" in commemoration of her 18th anniversary of death. "Aaliyah 18 years have passed, but your STYLE AND MUSIC still continues to IMPACT all the generations behind you! May you rest in paradise in PEACE," he tweeted at that moment.