Migrant caravan embarks from Honduras, presenting challenge to the region

MEXICO CITY – Hundreds of Hondurans, many hoping to reach the United States, headed for the border with Guatemala on Wednesday in the type of migrant caravan that, in 2018 and 2019, enraged President Trump and posed a challenge Direct to governments throughout the region.

Traveling on foot and hitchhiking, the vanguard of the new caravan departed from the city of San Pedro Sula, in northern Honduras, at the beginning of the week, and others continued throughout Wednesday, local media and defenders reported of the migrants.

Migrants encountered some resistance on the border with Guatemala when Honduran police launched tear gas to repel a group seeking to cross. A spokesman for the Honduran security ministry said the group had tried to leave the country without eliminating proper migration controls, Reuters reported.

President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, who took office this week, said Wednesday that his government would honor the Central American migration agreements that allowed Hondurans to enter Guatemala as long as they had proper identification.