Meghan Markle may be unable to obtain United Kingdom citizenship

Meghan Markle may not be able to obtain her British citizenship after reports of her royal family's departure. The Times of London reported earlier this week that the Suits student began the citizenship process shortly after her May 2018 wedding with Prince Harry, however, she may be in danger.

The report claimed that despite giving birth to Prince Harry's baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and also being a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle still could not overlook the normal citizenship process.

The most important thing for the process is that Meghan spends most of her time in the United Kingdom. However, it seems that Meghan and Harry will no longer stay in the UK, or at least, not so much. Previous reports claimed that Meghan and Harry would first settle in Canada and then move to Los Angeles.

An article for the Free Movement stated that Markle will be a challenge to obtain citizenship after his absence from the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom Times also states that Buckingham Palace has always stated that Meghan would not receive preferential treatment in the citizenship process.

Under the rules, an immigrant seeking citizenship cannot be out of the country for more than 270 days in the last three years or 90 days in the last year. Philip Trott told the newspaper that

She is going to "be at the top end of that."

Philip, who is an immigration lawyer, said that sometimes it is not a big problem for her to be out of the country, but that she would have to spend most of her time in the nation. He said that the advice they normally give to customers is to spend at least six months and one day in the nation each year.

One way to increase the chances of her obtaining citizenship would be for Harry to land the governor general in Canada. This would mean that their time counts the same as if they were at home. But this would contrast with Meghan and Harry's financial independence plan.

With all that said, a spokeswoman for the actress said that Meghan continues to compete for British citizenship.



