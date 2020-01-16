Meghan Markle makes a secret visit to a charity that supports women's rights

Meghan markle He made a secret visit to Justice for Girls in Vancouver this week.

"Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of indigenous peoples," the organization tweeted on Wednesday. "It was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice and the leadership power of young women."

While the paparazzi didn't catch Meghan visiting, Justice for Girls shared some snapshots from Archie harrisonIt's mom posing and chatting with the other women.

Meghan kept her outfit cute and causal for the tour and wore a cozy sweater, dark pants and boots. He added a touch of sparkle to his look wearing sport earrings and a necklace.

According to its website, Justice for Girls was founded in 1999 and works to address "the specific needs and vulnerabilities of girls, particularly in relation to homelessness, poverty and violence."

"We place our work within the general project of women's equality," reads the website. "We believe it is necessary to eliminate violence and poverty in the lives of young women in order to achieve equality. Recognizing and addressing the forms of oppression that intersect / entwine that young women face is fundamental to our work to end with violence against girls and young women. " "

Meghan also recently visited the Downtown Eastside Women's Center in Vancouver, which offers meals, advice, clothing and more to women and children in need.