Meek Mill smiles at her first public appearance with a pregnant girlfriend

The creator of hits & # 39; All Eyes on You & # 39; He goes out with his girlfriend Milano Di Rouge, who wears a clear belly, for dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood.

meek mill He has been seen for the first time with his girlfriend Milano Di Rouge since he announced his pregnancy. The couple made a rare appearance together for dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood on Tuesday, January 14. Earlier that night, they allegedly attended the Hollywood premiere of Will Smith Y Martin Lawrence& # 39; s "Bad Boys for Life"at the TCL Chinese Theater.

The couple seemed to be in a good mood during the tour, smiling from ear to ear in images obtained by MTO News. Meek put on a blue quilted jacket over a white hoodie and light blue jeans, while his girlfriend looked elegant in her own Milano Di Rouge short dress and a black jacket, combined with a pair of black ankle boots. Her baby's bump was evident under her tight black dress.

It is revealed that Meek and Milano, who have kept their relationship discreet, wait for their first child together after she flaunted her bulge in a tight outfit in a fashion show in Philadelphia in December last year. However, during a speech in which he thanked his family, friend and team, the fashion businesswoman did not mention anything about the rapper.

The creator of hits "All eyes on you" later appeared to confirm the baby news during a holiday with DJ Khaled and several friends In a video taken by Khaled, he was filming his fun-filled activity when Meek suddenly shouted: "2020 new babies on the way!" This led Khaled to turn around and asked the Philadelphia native: "What did you say, Meek? Me, Meek, what the hell did you say?" In response, Meek once again said: "2020 is a new baby on the way."

The baby will be Meek's first child, who was previously dating Nicki Minaj from the end of 2014 to the beginning of 2017.