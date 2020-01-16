Meek Mill is going to be a dad!

There have been rumors for weeks that rapper Meek Mill will be a father again, now those rumors are confirmed.

The hip hop star went out last night with his pregnant girlfriend, Milano Di Rouge. The couple made a rare appearance together, and Milano sported a clear baby bump.

Meek was grinning from ear to ear with her baby, when the couple came to dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood. The couple had attended the premiere of & # 39; Bad Boys For Life & # 39 ;, and decided to buy some food later.

Meek & # 39; s GF Milano is an extremely successful fashion entrepreneur. Milano is one of the first women to enter the fashion market "streetwear,quot;, which is an industry highly dominated by men. She has created the Milano di Rouge brand, a luxury clothing brand for men and women.

You can find her clothes in celebrities like Cardi B, Meek Mill, Monica Brown and more.

Here are the pictures: