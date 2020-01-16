Mbwana Samatta: Aston Villa approaches an agreement for striker Genk | Soccer news





Genk Mbwana Samatta striker is a target in January for Aston Villa

Aston Villa is closing an agreement for Genk Mbwana Samatta striker, Sky Sports News can confirm.

It is believed that an agreement has not yet been reached with the Belgian club as negotiations continue.

Sky sports news He reported for the first time that Villa wanted to sign the 27-year-old Tanzania international in July last summer.

Galatasaray, Brighton and Watford also observed Samatta, who is believed to have a release clause of £ 10.5 million.

Mbwana Samatta has scored 43 goals in 98 appearances in the Belgian First Division A for Genk

With Wesley out for the rest of the season, Villa has made signing a new striker his top priority during the transfer period.

The club played without a recognized striker in the 6-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, a result that leaves Villa 18 in the Premier League table before Saturday's trip to Brighton.

Villa chief Dean Smith admitted Thursday that the club is seeking to sign "a couple,quot; of strikers this month.

"Everyone knows that we have been looking for progress, we are making progress," said Smith.

"Suso (Villa's sports director, Jesús García Pitarch) is working very hard every day. Whether we have one for Saturday, I'm still not so sure. We're getting closer."

"The factual powers are working very hard so that we can put a center forward in the field."

"I am calm and confident that we will have players. That is for sure. We have great games to come, if we do not have one for Saturday it will be the third consecutive game without a recognized forward.

"We have to make sure we do our best without that, but hoping we can do it."

"More or less strikers because there is a need there. With Wesley injured and Keinan (Davis) out, it is an area that we need to strengthen massively. We are looking for a partner."