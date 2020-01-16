Markelle Fultz says that the final minutes of Magic's victory over the Lakers were "what I dreamed,quot; | NBA News

Markelle Fultz said that his excellent game in the final minutes of the amazing victory of the Orlando Magic over Los Angeles Lakers was "what I dreamed."

Fultz pretended to LeBron James of the hip, broke through the traffic in the last seconds and marked the last bucket of his phenomenal triple double performance. Then he fell to the court with a cramp.

Fultz dazzles a lot of Los Angeles Lakers before scoring with a sccop shot



"It was the biggest play of the game!" Vucevic said with a smile.

Fultz had several larger ones, and so did half a dozen contributors to what was probably the best Magic victory of the season.

Fultz hit two great lay-ups at the last minute while scoring 21 points during his second triple-double of the race when Orlando broke the winning streak of nine Los Angeles Lakers games with a 119-118 victory on Wednesday night.

Fultz added 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Aaron Gordon had 21 points and a late-advance basket, as the Magic became the first sub-500 team to beat the leading Western Conference Lakers this season despite lose a 21 point lead in the second half

















Aaron Gordon threw an assist off the board before throwing a large dump during the Magic's impressive victory over the Lakers.



James had 19 points and matched his personal record with 19 assists, but he also missed a three-point draw with three seconds remaining. The Lakers showed their impressive depth in the absence of Anthony Davis, but could not overcome the magnificent contributions of the Magic from top to bottom.

"I think it just shows how deep this team is, how much we believe in each other and what we are capable of," said Fultz. "We have boys outside, but our mentality was the same as we entered the game. We all believed that we had the chance to win this game, and we trusted each other."

The Magic played without the usual injured Evan Fournier, Michael Carter-Williams and DJ Augustin at their third stop on a six-game road trip, but they have rarely looked better.

Wes Iwundu scored 19 points in his career, starting at Fournier's place, and Vucevic scored seven of his 19 points in the fourth quarter of the Magic's eighth victory in 12 games.

















Highlights of the Orlando Magic clash with the LA Lakers in week 13 of the NBA



"Fultz said the final minutes were,quot; what I dreamed ", and the Magic was excited to see that it came true for the former number one general team.

"The boy is nice and will only get better," Gordon said. "He did a great job simply directing the program, establishing them, getting good shots. And then, in the end, he took over."

Quinn Cook hit a triple in the doorbell to finish with 22 points in the season, but the Lakers (33-8) reached the midpoint of their regular season with their first loss since Christmas.

Troy Daniels added 17 points this season, but the Lakers finally failed to overcome Davis's absence, who missed his fourth straight game with a bruised backside.

Image:

LeBron James in action for the Lakers against Magic



"We just have to be better," James said. "We didn't start the game the right way, but I'm not disappointed with anyone or anything we did. Our bank was the reason there was a game at the end, but they came in and produced everything we needed." "

The Lakers erased a deficit of 87-66 at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an impressive rally, but the Magic responded and exchanged great scores in the final stretch. Gordon's basket with 2:03 remaining regained Orlando's leadership.

Cook and James hit three triples that cut the Magic's lead to one point, but Fultz drove for a clutch with 15 seconds left to put Orlando up 118-115, and James's attempt to tie did not fall.

"We wanted to finish this family house the right way, but those boys made plays," Cook said. "Being the Lakers, we have the best chance for everyone. Markelle made two difficult moves at the end."

Cook and Fultz graduated from the famous Catholic high school DeMatha in Maryland. Cook referred to Fultz as his little brother.

