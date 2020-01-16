Mark Cavendish gave an Olympic blow after the omission of the UCI Track World Cup event | Cycling news





Mark Cavendish's ambitions for Olympic gold seem to be over after the selection for the final UCI Track World Cup event of the season was lost later this month.

British Cycling will take Ollie Wood and Ethan Hayter to compete in men's endurance events in Milton, Canada, for the sixth round of the World Cup, from January 24 to 26.

Cavendish hoped to win a selection to keep alive his goal of competing at Madison at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer. Madison, in which Cavendish is three times world champion, returns to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.

The Manxman has spent the winter combining his training on the road with the races at the velodrome, determined to have another opportunity to secure the Olympic gold medal that has eluded him so far in his historic career.

The 34-year-old man, after talking with British Cycling coaches about what was needed, financed his own career program and successfully achieved the goal of 250 qualification points in a race in Switzerland last month.

Cavendish still needed to compete in a counting event, be it a World Cup or the world championships in Berlin next month, to be eligible, but his efforts so far have not been enough to persuade British cycling.

The door is not closed completely, it could still be granted a special dispensation for the race, but his non-selection for Canada seems a strong indicator that he is not under consideration.

British Cycling does not comment on selection decisions. However, with the team currently in 20th place in Madison and needing to climb at least two places to qualify to compete in the world championship, they will feel that Hayter and Wood, who took the silver together at the World Cup in Glasgow in November. – Offers the best opportunity to do so.

Regarding the Olympic Games, British cycling head coach Iain Dyer previously told the PA news agency that there was concern about bringing a "Madison specialist,quot; to the Olympic Games as part of the five-man team It should cover all chase events and races.

Cavendish now expects a new beginning with Bahrain-McLaren

"You still want to have five that can handle the team search, so having someone who is only a Madison specialist there and who has no other availability is not the perfect scenario," Dyer said. "If one of the other pilots falls, you have a problem."

Cavendish went to the Rio Olympics as the fifth man in 2016 and took the silver in the omnium, his first Olympic medal in his career.

That coincided with a season on the road in which he won four stages of the Tour de France to take his career to a total of 30, heights he has not enjoyed since then largely due to a catalog of injuries and a well-documented battle with The Epstein Barr virus

Cavendish now expects a new start with Bahrain-McLaren, the team headed by Rod Ellingworth, who previously helped him succeed, including the 2011 world road title.

He is scheduled to start his touring season on the Tour of Saudi Arabia in early February before continuing the Tour of Oman and the UAE Tour, returning to Europe for Tirreno-Adriatico in March before Milan-San Remo.