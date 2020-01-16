Mariah Carey, The Neptunes and The Isley Brothers among the members of the Composers Hall of Fame 2020

It is at that time of the year again when the Songwriter Hall of Fame announces the next class of members that will join the organization later this year. Some of our favorites are finally being recognized for their contributions to the musical game.

According to Billboard, the induced 2020 were announced and Mariah Carey, The Neptunes and The Isley Brothers were among the names that were called to be induced this year. Mariah's 19 successes, which broke records, have catapulted her into a legendary state. The Neptunes are responsible for a series of successful albums, including albums for artists such as Jay-Z, Nelly, Clipse and many others. The Isley Brothers have been releasing successful albums that span generations.

Mariah expressed her enthusiasm for the news and said: "I can't believe it … THE WRITTEN HALL OF FAME !!!! 😱🤯 This is really one of the greatest honors of my career. I am very proud and humble of being in the company of such legendary songwriters, both before and in the incredible class of 2020!

Rick Nowels, Steve Miller, Eurythmics and William "Mickey,quot; Stevenson were also announced as induced.

Like us previously According to reports, composers become eligible for the hall of fame nomination after having been writing successful songs for at least 20 years.

Last year, Missy Elliott made history by becoming the first rapper to be included in the Hall of Fame. The previous year, Jermaine Dupri was induced by his contributions to the industry, and Jay-Z became the first induced rapper in 2017.

Congratulations to all participants of 2020!

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/8548194/2020-songwriters-hall-of-fame-inductees