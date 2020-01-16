Mariah Carey and The Neptunes among the honorees of the Hall of Fame of composers 2020

WENN / Instar

The creator of hits & # 39; All I Want for Christmas Is You & # 39; It will be included in the Composers Hall of Fame along with the duo Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

Up News Info –

Mariah Carey is incredulous after landing in the Hall of Fame of the Composers, next to The Neptunas, the EurythmicsY The isley brothers.

The Class of 2020, presented on Thursday, January 16, 2020, will also include Steve Miller, Rick Nowels, and the Motown icon William "Mickey" Stevenson.

In a statement issued to Variety, Hall of Fame President Nile Rodgers says: "I am very proud to recognize some of the most culturally important songwriters of all time and that the list of induced 2020 represents diversity and unity in all genres, ethnicities and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed the music and helped make it what it is today. "

The news of Carey's induction comes two years after she paid tribute to the 2018 honoree and his frequent collaborator, Jermaine Dupri, at the annual ceremony, and joked about his omission in the Hall of Fame.

"Although I am not being induced tonight, I will shed a tear and move on!" she teased.

However, Carey, who was previously shortlisted for consideration last year 2019, will now join Dupri at the institution, and is very happy with the recognition.

"I can't believe it … THE WRITER'S FAME HALL !!!!" She shares on Instagram.

"This is really one of the greatest honors of my career. I am so proud and humble to be in the company of such legendary songwriters, both previously admitted and the incredible class of 2020! @Songwritershof."

<br />

The Class of 2020 will be held at an event in New York on June 11.

Composers are only eligible for induction 20 years after scoring their first success.

Among those who will be lost this time are Outkast, QUICK MOVEMENT OF THE EYE., Vince Gill, The children of the beach co-founder Mike Love, Patti smith, TravelY Gloria Estefan.

Those induced last year included the rap legend Missy Elliottveteran folk John prineBritish singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat stevensand R&B writer / producer Dallas Austin.