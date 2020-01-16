Marcus Rashford of Manchester United partners with Fnatic and UNICEF to promote positivity | Soccer news





Marcus Rashford will broadcast with Fnatic's Tekkz to raise funds for UNICEF and spread the positivity in the games

The electronic sports organization Fnatic will partner with UNICEF to promote and spread the positivity in the games, with the help of Marcus Rashford and FIFA superstar Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt.

The funds raised from the association will contribute to UNICEF programs around the world, working to create a safer, happier and better world for each child.

Rashford will appear in the charity broadcast of the #GotYourBack campaign with Tekkz on January 23 in an effort to raise awareness and combat toxic behavior and intimidation, which are widespread causes of problems in online games and other communities.

The Manchester United forward said: "I have experienced the effects of toxic behaviors online, I know what it feels like, so partnering with UNICEF and Fnatic to promote positivity in the games was obvious to me."

"It is important that our platforms be used positively to offer a voice to the causes and, in this case, to the children, who sometimes struggle to be heard. I am very happy to provide that."

Memes aside for a second.

Electronic games and sports can be toxic af. 😔 That's why we are partnering with @UNICEF. Join us throughout January as our players participate in live charity broadcasts to raise money for children around the world. From Fnatic #I got your back 👇🏼 – FNATIC (@FNATIC) January 16, 2020

The charity will be one of the many pieces of content that Fnatic and UNICEF have created to raise funds for UNICEF programs around the world along with their campaign to bring more positivity to the games.

Fnatic operations manager Glen Calvert said: "Online toxicity is one of the biggest challenges we face in our industry, as it creates barriers to entry and enjoyment of players and fans alike.

"Together with UNICEF we can help our community to address this problem and work to build a safe, positive and inclusive environment for all, while raising money for the world's most vulnerable children."