Malang's main song is a total hit



Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, is scheduled to hit theaters on February 7, 2020. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and revolves around the lives of four people, who They kill for emotion. The four have different motivations to do that. The chemistry of Aditya and Disha in the film seems smoky. Today the creators released the main song of the film, which demonstrates this even more.



You cannot take your eyes off the track along the track. The two explore the city in the company of each other like a million dollars. Sung and composed by Ved Sharma and written by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiya, this will surely rise on the music charts very soon. If you haven't heard it yet, check it out here.