Mal Benning: Racist abuse left the Mansfield Town player & # 39; stunned & # 39; | Soccer news

"It made me feel a little sick when I first saw it. The language that was used was quite discouraging. It surprised me."

















Mansfield Town defender Mal Benning says he was stunned by a racist tweet he received Monday night.

Benning won praise throughout the game for highlighting online abuse by citing the tweet with the comment: "I did not experience much,quot; racism "as one of the few Asian players in the professional game. But there is no need for this, no matter what race you are. they are or what team they support. "

The 26-year-old is one of the few British players in Asia in league football and says the tweet surprised him, since he had never before experienced racism as a professional in the game.

"I finished training, I went home like everyone else and I just received a notification from Twitter and I thought it was just a matter of football in general," he said. Sky sports news.

"But when I looked at him, a racially abusive tweet, I was amazed and bewildered because it's the first time I experienced it in professional football."

"It made me feel a little sick the first time I saw it. The language used was quite discouraging. It surprised me.

"The first thing I did was contact the media chief in Mansfield and ask him what he should do. He gave me the right advice it was to raise awareness about it, which I did."

& # 39; The support I received was excellent & # 39;

When asked about the reaction he received in the following days, Benning said: "It was excellent. As everyone knows, I labeled the PFA and Kick It Out and both were top notch as were the president, the manager, the CEO And the fans.

"The Mansfield players were also the best artists and they made sure it was okay. The support I got from everyone, including other football fans, was excellent."

& # 39; Twitter profiles must require passport numbers & # 39;

Benning echoed many recent calls in the game that social media providers must do much more to regulate their accounts.

"Kick It Out and PFA reported this to Twitter and have been first class about it and the tweet was deleted," he said.

"I spoke with Jason Lee (the equality education executive) at the PFA and he made a very valid point regarding Twitter.

"Anyone can type anything behind a keyboard. He made a very valid point of making his identity known on Twitter so he can't hide behind a keyboard."

"For example, if you enter your passport number to create a suitable profile, it is not these fake profiles that can tweet what they want. I think the way the PFA made that point was very valid."

"I think social media platforms should keep that in mind if I am honest because there are many false accounts and many false identities so that anyone can say something. If the person's identification is done, many of them will stop." ".

& # 39; Asian players should not be discouraged by this & # 39;

After failed tests at Aston Villa, West Brom and Birmingham, Benning joined Walsall when he was young and spent three years with the Saddlers after becoming a professional before joining League Two Mansfield in 2015.

The left-hander born in Birmingham, whose parents come from the state of Punjab in northern India, hopes that what happened to him earlier this week does not prevent aspiring young Asian players from trying to forge a career in football.

"As one of the few Asian players in the game, I don't want this to discourage any young player who thinks I don't want to enter professional football," he said.

"This is the minority. It's still not nice, obviously it's abusive, but I don't want to discourage you. It's not as bad as this (all the time) because it's the first time I've experienced it in eight years of football."