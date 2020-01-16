LSU criticized what should have been a clear response to the Odell Beckham Jr. incident.

Long before Twitter, Facebook and 24-hour television news, author Mark Twain was quoted as saying: "A lie can travel to the other side of the world while the truth is tying its boots." And it's easy to believe that that could have been the idea here.

LSU is supposed to be synonymous with Louisiana State University, not "Lie Straight Up."

LSU announced Wednesday afternoon that it is examining the circumstances surrounding the activities in the field on Monday night of former Tigres receiver and current NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. after the victory of the football championship American college football team.

MORE: OBJ and LSU: Explanation of a possible violation committed in the delivery of cash

Beckham was videotaped during the victory celebration giving money to one of the team's stellar receivers, an apparent violation of the NCAA rules, even if the player in question, junior catcher Justin Jefferson, plans to leave his senior year. of university eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

Beckham's video counting bills and then placing a wad of cash in Jefferson's right hand was posted on Twitter the morning after Monday's championship game, as early as 7:41 a.m. ) cited an unidentified LSU official who explained that the money in question was false.

And now the university tells us this:

"The information and images reviewed, as they show that the apparent cash may also have been delivered to LSU student athletes."

No matter the problems with grammar and logic in this sentence, presented by an institution of higher education. The words that are most detrimental to the integrity of Louisiana State University are: "information,quot; and "revised material."

"Revised images?" I haven't been blessed with a ton of $ 100 bills in my money clip over the years, but I know how hundreds look. Benjamin Franklin's face flickers right on the screen before Beckham folds the paper and hits it in Jefferson's palm. I saw that face before writing an article about the incident on Tuesday. No one in LSU looked at him?

"Information?" It is clear, of course, what that means. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow had already recognized during a podcast interview, conducted Tuesday morning by Barstool Sports, that the money was real. Then LSU could no longer hide behind his fiction. A video of that interview was tweeted at 1:04 p.m. ET on Wednesday. At the end of the afternoon, LSU issued its statement acknowledging that it had been in contact with the NCAA and the Southeast Conference.

The interviewers asked Burrow if Beckham had given him money after the game. "I am no longer a student-athlete," Burrow said. "Then I can say, & # 39; Yes & # 39;".

I could have said that when I was a student-athlete hours before, and it would still have been the same problem. Maybe not for him, but for LSU.

MORE: New Orleans police issue an arrest warrant against Beckham

It was not, it is not necessary, to be a big problem. LSU compliance can still bring players together and ask how much they received; Explain that if they don't donate money to charity as "restitution," the football program would have a problem that it really didn't need; report everything to the NCAA and then don't expect much more than the requirement that the next batch of Tigers attend a compliance class.

That does not change the fact that it is a bad aspect of the university that an LSU official even thought of making a quickly refuted statement that the money Beckham gave was not real.

Everyone, of course, is free to dislike the NCAA rules that prohibit student athletes under their jurisdiction from receiving payment for their sports talents. Everyone is free to believe that payments of "name, image and similarity,quot; are somehow late. But don't forget that the NCAA membership only reached assistance cost payments in 2015. They don't move their mountains quickly.

However, it is curious that many react to this episode by choosing to focus on the NCAA rules and declare that they are the problem here, rather than Beckham's insistence on doing this moment on himself instead of the Tigers players who They fought so hard to get so good and play so well. He even took his hand luggage to the LSU locker room, where he can be seen in a video that seems to slap a Superdome cop. On Thursday, New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant against Beckham Jr. accused of simple aggression.

When an army of former Connecticut players showed up for the 2011 Final Four and held their alma mater's championship on the floor at NRG Stadium, they didn't behave this way. They acted as adults.

The rules against gifts from alumni to former student athletes are not the most obvious in the NCAA rule book, but they were publicized a lot when Kansas broke them in the early 2000s. They were no secret.

People are not supposed to follow only the rules they like. The idea, the ideal, is to follow them all and work to change those that seem inappropriate. Also, it is dealing honestly with those situations that develop.

Not to conjure a story and hope that nobody notices.