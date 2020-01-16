Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli reportedly offered a legitimate way to take their daughter to school: they rejected her

New developments have been revealed in the case of admission to the University of Mossimo and Lori Loughlin. Reportedly, Mossimo and Lori were offered an alternative and more "legitimate,quot; way to take their daughter to school, but they "rejected her."

Page Six revealed today that both sides were offered an alternative way to take Isabella and Olivia Jade to the University of Southern California, but they said no, and instead chose an illicit strategy. Prosecutors told the jury additional details of the case today.

In 2016, prosecutors began, Giannulli, 56, was offered to "mark,quot; the application file of Isabella University, according to court documents on Tuesday. On September 27, 2016, Mossimo wrote in an email to the university admissions officer, "I think we are in quadrature," and then sent the same email to his wife.

Mossimo wrote in the email sent to his wife that he had never closed someone in such a polite manner. According to prosecutors, universities often use donations as a way of influencing the university admission process; It is perfectly legal.

However, prosecutors claim that Lori and Mossimo rejected this approach when Isabella tried to enter the school four years ago in 2016. In addition, federal court documents detailed how the celebrity couple began working with Wiliam Singer in the summer of 2015

By April 2016, Lori and Mossimo devised a strategy to take their daughter to the University of Southern California. The emails obtained by prosecutors show that Rick recommended they get photos and photographs of Isabella looking like an athlete.

The followers of the case know that part of the plan was to recruit Isabella and Olivia Jade in the university as recruits of the crew team. In addition, the couple sent $ 200,000 to Rick Singer through their fraudulent charity.

As previously reported, both Mossimo and Lori have been charged with serious charges in the case of admission to the university, which also saw Felicity Huffman's conviction. Huffman served only a two-week prison sentence in early 2019. If convicted, Loughlin and Mossimo may have to serve 20 years in federal prison.



