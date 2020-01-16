Lori Harvey releases a movie with her boyfriend FUTURE! (Watch)

Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, filmed a movie, of her most recent vacation with the future boyfriend.

Lori spent her birthday weekend in Jamaica, with her girlfriends and Future. And she had a video team that followed her and filmed everything.

Now he plans to release the footage, as part of a "movie."

Here is a preview of the movie, which actually looks good:

People on social networks have mixed feelings about the movie. Most love Lori and her family, but they worry that she has chosen to date a man like Future.

Future currently has 10 children, for 9 different mom's supposed babies. He is also 36 years old.

On the contrary, Lori just turned 23 last weekend.

But Future is not Lori's first surprising relationship of celebrities. He has also been romantically linked to Drake, Meek Mill, Trey Songz and the 51-year-old music mogul Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs.