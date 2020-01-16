LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















1:19



Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Manchester United reached an agreement to sell Ashley Young to Inter Milan in the January transfer period, according to Sky in Italy

Derby has been accused by the EFL for violating the rules of profitability and sustainability.

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope galvanized England to prevent South Africa from taking over the third Test the first day in Port Elizabeth.

The New Orleans police department issued an arrest warrant against Cleveland Browns open receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith confirmed that the pillar Mose Masoe will not play again after suffering a serious spinal injury.

And there are interesting developments around a possible heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.