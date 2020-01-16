Look back at Wendy Williams' biggest celebrity fights

Wendy Williams was criticized this week for his comments on Joaquin Phoenix.

The host commented on a scar on the actor's upper lip during Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams show.

"When you shave your mustache, it has a very thin fracture. It has one of those, what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate," he said.

Then he proceeded to lift his upper lip.

"He has this," she said. "No, I find it very attractive."

Many spectators, including the Winnipeg Blue Bombers player Adam Bighill, hit Williams and accused her of making fun of people with cleft palate.

"@WendyWilliams imitates a person with cleft lip and cleft palate!" He tweeted. "I have cleft lip and cleft palate, like my son who has just been born, his actions are horrible and offensive. Promoting bullying, with his platform, is IRRESPONSIBLE! #EndBullying."

Williams then issued an apology.

"@ Bighill44 We are thinking about Beau today while he is in surgery," he tweeted. "I want to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beau, our program is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encouraging our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the split community."

On a cover of October 2019, Vanity fair He wrote that the Phoenix scar "was not a slit fixed surgically, he says, but a non-surgical scar with which he was born."