Look back at Wendy Williams' biggest celebrity fights

Wendy Williams was criticized this week for his comments on Joaquin Phoenix.
The host commented on a scar on the actor's upper lip during Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams show.
"When you shave your mustache, it has a very thin fracture. It has one of those, what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate," he said.
Then he proceeded to lift his upper lip.
"He has this," she said. "No, I find it very attractive."
Many spectators, including the Winnipeg Blue Bombers player Adam Bighill, hit Williams and accused her of making fun of people with cleft palate.
"@WendyWilliams imitates a person with cleft lip and cleft palate!" He tweeted. "I have cleft lip and cleft palate, like my son who has just been born, his actions are horrible and offensive. Promoting bullying, with his platform, is IRRESPONSIBLE! #EndBullying."
Williams then issued an apology.
"@ Bighill44 We are thinking about Beau today while he is in surgery," he tweeted. "I want to apologize to the split community and in honor of Beau, our program is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encouraging our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the split community."
On a cover of October 2019, Vanity fair He wrote that the Phoenix scar "was not a slit fixed surgically, he says, but a non-surgical scar with which he was born."
This was not the first time that Williams appears in the headlines.
Bow wow
The rapper was criticized in 2019 after he posted a photo of Williams in a black bikini and wrote: "They say it's a hot girls' summer." Many accused Bow Wow of shaming Williams. However, I was not afraid to applaud. "Please refrain from the shame of your body," he said at the time. "You don't have to like it, but someone does."
Nicki Minaj
After Williams referred Nicki Minajhusband Kenneth Petty as a "murderer,quot; and "sex offender," Minaj replied, calling her "demonic,quot; and "vicious."
"It's not about doing your job," Minaj said in Queen Radio. "There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with bad intentions in their hearts, cruelty. And I pray for you because I know you are suffering and I know you must be sick and humiliated."
Then he added: "I did not know that in our society, you have to be plagued by your past. I did not know that people cannot pass a new leaf. I did not know that your evil and evil were so ingrained."
Ariana Grande
In 2015, Williams was accused of shaming Ariana Grande.
"She is 21 years old. She will always be 12 years old," Williams said. "And I don't mean that in a good way. It's nice to look younger than you are, but when you look too young and then you're short, just measure 4 & # 39; 11." I don't see her as a woman. "
The comment fueled so much reaction that the hashtag #CancelWendyWilliams was trending.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
After Williams accused the star of the reality of organizing his hospitalization and "mini stroke,quot; in 2015 to get sympathy for Dancing with the stars, Zolciak-Biermann cheered. "Absolutely scary! @ Wendywilliams, how disgusting to you to suggest that & # 39; I pretended & # 39; my mini stroke in your program this morning! You're crazy because I didn't come to your program! This clearly shows your twisted mentality! ! "
NeNe leaks
After Williams rejected Leakes for his Birkin bag in 2014, Leakes issues an answer.
"What you must do is stop vomiting hate!" She wrote in part of an open letter. "When it comes to gossip, you're the lowest of the low!" He also explained that the bag was for charity.
LeAnn Rimes
After Williams commented on LeAnn Rimes& # 39; a relationship with Eddie Cibrian In 2013, the singer applauded.
"All I know is that Wendy Williams has pissed off my mom! I don't want to be on her way. Say, & # 39; Did I reserve a place in hell?! & # 39; I'm incredibly disappointed to see to someone with that kind of platform use it for such negativity and could be so bad and critical about a situation that they know nothing about, "Rimes tweeted.
Then he added: "I don't like how it happened either, he said it a million times, but this is out of control."
Lil kim
In 2013, Williams commented on Lil Kim's face.
"Do you want to talk about Lil & # 39; Kim and that face of his? Now he's so tight, Kim, it looks like a pin would bust you," he said. Then he added: "Kim, in my opinion, I know that your goal was always to look like La Toya Jackson. You have surpassed La Toya & # 39; d La Toya in your new look, and don't blame Photoshopping. Blame your plastic surgeon, girl. "
The rapper then criticized the television host.
"@WendyWilliams Bitch And did not show the photo from side to side," published the Grammy winner. "This photo is in Photoshop and you know it. You hate Bitch."
Beyoncé
In 2012, the talk show host described herself as a "Beyoncé fan,quot; and expressed her intention to watch her HBO documentary. However, he felt Beyhive's sting after commenting on the singer's voice.
"I'm seeing because, fortunately, one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captions. Then, I can understand what it says," he told his audience at the time. "You know Beyoncé can't speak. Beyoncé seems to have a fifth grade education. He can't speak."
Fans were also excited after Williams claimed that Queen B and Jay-Z had paid Rachel Roy to provoke a drama before the release of Lemonade.
"Then Rachel Roy, first of all, you're not this fighter girl," Williams began. "Unless you're on Jay Z and Beyonce's payroll, and you get paid to mix it up, I guess lemonade sales."
Will Smith
In his 2005 song "Mr. Nice Guy,quot;, Will Smith rapped, "Wendy Williams, you don't know me / I'm not your punching bag / You're not going to blow me up, better leave me alone / Before you buy your radio station and send you home. " When asked how he felt about the insults in Smith's song, as well as the insults in the songs of Mariah Carey, Tupac and Jay-Z, Williams said the Hollywood reporter"Without those mentions of songs, I might not be on television right now. There is a large segment that may never have heard about me on the radio, but they heard Tupac tell me he needed to go to Jenny Craig. Or Mariah Carey I said that I am in your business. So I love you for that. "
