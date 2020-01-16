Liverpool recruits players at the right age while rivals make mistakes | Soccer news





Jurgen Klopp has built a Liverpool team suitable for the Premier League title

When Liverpool face Manchester United in Anfield on Sunday, no one will have doubts about which team is the best. The inevitable combined eleven will be a source of humor for one side and frustration for the other. How did you get to this? United has spent money just to go backwards. Even now, they have the highest salary bill.

Liverpool looks formidable. A team without obvious weaknesses. Technically excellent Physically robust. Mentally strong. Jurgen Klopp deserves great credit for the vision, skill and management of the man who has taken Liverpool to the top, but it would be a mistake to think that this is a happy coincidence. A story of unearthed gems. A team that simply hit the gold.

Liverpool's success is also a strategy and the clearest evidence of that is in the team's age profile, giving Klopp a key advantage over its rivals that should not be overlooked. It's not just that Liverpool has better players, it's that they now have better players. A team of players that are operating near the peak of their powers.

The average age of this Liverpool team is 27, but that only tells part of the story. Such average could be the result of a team full of teenagers and thirties or a group of players at their best.

In the case of Liverpool, it is undoubtedly the last.

Liverpool peaks at the right time

Ten players have played 1000 minutes of the Premier League or more for Liverpool this season and captain Jordan Henderson is the oldest of them with 29 years. Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Scouser on the team, is the baby with only 21 years, but the next youngest is Andrew Robertson at 25.

As a result, 73 percent of all minutes played by Liverpool players this season have been played by players between 25 and 29 years old. That is a huge amount, much more than any of its rivals. In Arsenal, for example, the figure is as low as only 25 percent. When Graeme Souness talks about a team full of men, it may seem outdated, but it still matters.

The Liverpool squad building is no accident. It is by design. A product of the recruitment strategy under Michael Edwards. The club has prioritized the need to sign players within the correct age range. Liverpool has not spent its money on teenage word games or players on the wrong track record. By signing players who are about to reach their peak, they are seeing their best years.

Consider the lineup that won the Champions League for Liverpool. With the exception of Alexander-Arnold, a graduate of the academy, and Henderson, the player with the highest service of the club that was bought by the previous regime with only 20 years, each of the other nine players was signed between the ages of 23 and 26 years age to have an instant impact but also improve.

The contrast with United during his descent is marked and much of this can be attributed to errors. Recruitment has focused on high rates for young players and higher salaries for the elderly. Henrikh Mkhitaryan cost £ 38 million at the age of 27, while £ 40 million was spent on Nemanja Matic at age 28. Alexis Sánchez became the highest paid player in the Premier League at age 29.

These errors caused a change of focus. In the summer, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were brought in as 21-year-old prospects. This was seen as a radical change, but the team also includes Anthony Martial, who became the most expensive teenager in the world in 2015, breaking a record that the club had set by signing with Luke Shaw the previous year.

4:43 Before the Super Sunday clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, we take a look at some of the best goals between these two Premier League rivals Before the Super Sunday clash between Manchester United and Liverpool, we take a look at some of the best goals between these two Premier League rivals

The challenge of finding players with the right age

It shouldn't surprise us to sign players so far from their best that consistency can be a problem. The problem with the signing of young prospects to play alongside those who have exceeded the peak is that the first represents a commitment to potential and the second is short term. The consequence is a team with very few that operate to the fullest.

It is a problem experienced by other big clubs that are currently in transition as well. The Arsenal team for Mikel Arteta's first game in charge against Bournemouth included a trio of youth team graduates at Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, as well as a quartet of players who are on the wrong side of 30. Liverpool does not have so many on its staff.

Chelsea involved five former academy players in their recent victory over Arsenal in Arteta's second game. Frank Lampard has been widely praised this season after a series of impressive results, although that praise has come with a warning. Victories have often been followed by frustrating defeats, but this lack of consistency is inevitable with young players.

Only Liverpool has been able to deliver week after week and this is because they have been building towards this for years. Now they are reaping the rewards. The challenge, of course, is to stay on top instead of facing a situation in which the team can age together. That is the fate that happened to the winners of the last Liverpool title about 30 years ago.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live

At that time, Ian Rush, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, Steve Nicol and Ray Houghton were 28 years old. Peter Beardsley was 29, while Alan Hansen and Bruce Grobbelaar were considerably older. Liverpool was very aware of the need for an update, but they made a mistake in rebuilding.

They signed several players who were as old and others as Don Hutchison and Jamie Redknapp who were still teenagers. Even when he was reinforced by the appearance of Steve McManaman from within the club's academy, Liverpool remained with a team that barely included players of the right age. In retrospect, the subsequent fall was inevitable.

The signs this time are more encouraging. In January, the signing of Takumi Minamino, 24-year-old from Japan, is not an untested young man or someone whose career is in decline. Instead, he is a player with something to show who is about to embark on the best years of his career. With signings like this, success can be sustained.

Ultimately, Liverpool's rise is largely due to the quality of the players and the training of Klopp. The right players are essential, of course. Knowing where to look is important. But the most important thing that separates Liverpool from many of its rivals is that they also know what they are looking for. He has taken them to the top. I could keep them there.

