Linda Perry talks about her separation from Sara Gilbert

Just a few weeks after Sara Gilbert presented the documents for a legal separation from his wife Linda Perry, the 52-year-old singer is opening up on the separation. According to Perry, things have remained friendly between the former couple, and there is still "a lot of love."

Perry attended the 10th anniversary CORE Gala in Los Angeles earlier this week, and she told him People Magazine All you can do after the break is continue your journey. He added that "everything happens for a reason," and she and Gilbert are now "evolving into something else."

The former lead singer of 4 Non Blondes also revealed that despite the separation, her evolution and Gilbert's "is a lot of love."

Gilbert also attended the gala, but she walked the red carpet before Perry. The Conners Star requested a legal separation from Perry on December 27, but she listed her date of separation as August 13. Gilbert cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

The couple share a four-year-old son named Rhodes Emilio, but in his presentation, Gilbert did not request spousal support for her or for Perry. The former host of The conversation He also has two children from a previous relationship: Levi Hawk, 15, and Sawyer Jane, 12.

Gilbert is currently the executive producer and star of The Connersbut she left The conversation in 2019 after nine seasons because his life was "out of balance,quot; and he wanted to spend more time with his family. She also wanted to focus more on her acting career.

"Last season, I did it The Conners and I was also producing and (staying) here. I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I am sincere, my life was a bit unbalanced, "Gilbert explained." I could not spend as much time with my three children as I would like, nor take time for myself. "

After announcing that he would leave the show in April, his final show was aired in August 2019, and Perry surprised Gilbert by making an appearance with his daughter Sawyer. After Gilbert's departure, Marie Osmond took her seat as co-host of Season 10.

Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert started dating in 2011 and got married in 2014.



