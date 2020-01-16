Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones pretend their separation due to Omarion, according to Moniece Slaughter

Instagram

Proving that the stars of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; They are still together, Fizz's baby mom says: "Kam invited him to bed two Monday ago and she was in the background."

Lil Fizz Y Apryl jones apparently they are not dividing yet. Moniece Slaughter reveals in a new interview that the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"The stars are faking their break and continue to strengthen as opposed to what people have been saying.

Speaking to Baller Alert, the former star of the VH1 program states that Fizz and Apryl are still dating and even living together in the same house. "The photos he has been posting of her and her daughter with the stripper pole in the background are in Dreux's house (Fizz's real name)," he says. "The video of her sleeping on the floor on Christmas day and toasting with her friends was also at Dreux's house."

She continued: "Her children were with her father this holiday season, just like our son was with me. Because they took the children out of the state to their mother's house for Christmas last year."

As for the reason why Fizz and Apryl are faking their separation, Moniece claims that everything is due to the custody battle she is having with her baby daddy. Omarion. "She is in and out of court with Omari," she says. "And one of its stipulations is that Dreux cannot be close to his children. They stopped following to get the public out of their minds. But they continue to strengthen."

In addition to demonstrating that the separation of the two is just a trick, Moniece remembers the only time his son Kamron Facetimed the B2K Younger member Moniece says: "Kam invited him to bed in bed two Monday ago and she was in the background. He made sure to put her in the frame."

Apryl and Fizz provoked rumors of rupture when fans noticed that they had stopped following on Instagram. They even blocked each other since their comments and likes before are no longer available on each other's page. Last week, she broke her silence about the divided rumors, "Dreux is a great man and his focus is on his camp, my focus is my children, and we are where we are. And I want to leave him there."