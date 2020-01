Sporadic clashes resumed between the warring sides of Libya after the ceasefire talks stalled in Moscow.

Turkey and Russia negotiated the fragile truce over the weekend, but Ankara says it's too early to say that the ceasefire has collapsed.

Hopes have now moved to an international summit aimed at resolving the conflict, which will be held in Berlin on Sunday.

Jamal Elshayyal from Al Jazeera reports from Ankara, Turkey.