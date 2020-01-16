Leonardo DiCaprio and more announced as presenters of the SAG 2020 Awards

It's almost that time of the year!

The SAG 2020 Awards will be held on Sunday, January 19, which means that the best and brightest Hollywood stars will be in full force to celebrate an incredible year of entertainment achievements. In addition, there will be some important faces of List A that will be presented during the esteemed ceremony. Flea bag star and twice nominated for the SAG Award Phoebe Waller Bridge will be present to present an award, as well as Millie Bobby Brown Y America Ferrera.

They will also be in good company. Previously announced presenters include, Leonardo Dicaprio, which will award the Life Achievement award to Robert de Niro. The new president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Courtney B. VanceOf course, he will make an appearance and make the honors of presenting the Stunt Ensemble Awards during the pre-show.

Vance was announced as president at the end of November last year and is succeeding. JoBeth Williams on the paper