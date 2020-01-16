Leonardo DiCaprio and more announced as presenters of the SAG 2020 Awards

It's almost that time of the year!
The SAG 2020 Awards will be held on Sunday, January 19, which means that the best and brightest Hollywood stars will be in full force to celebrate an incredible year of entertainment achievements. In addition, there will be some important faces of List A that will be presented during the esteemed ceremony. Flea bag star and twice nominated for the SAG Award Phoebe Waller Bridge will be present to present an award, as well as Millie Bobby Brown Y America Ferrera.
They will also be in good company. Previously announced presenters include, Leonardo Dicaprio, which will award the Life Achievement award to Robert de Niro. The new president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Courtney B. VanceOf course, he will make an appearance and make the honors of presenting the Stunt Ensemble Awards during the pre-show.
Vance was announced as president at the end of November last year and is succeeding. JoBeth Williams on the paper
It would not be the awards ceremony that we know and love if we did not have our annual ambassadors of the SAG Awards, which was previously announced to be performed by actresses Logan Browning Y Joey king. The couple follows in the footsteps of Yara Shahidi who did the honors during the 25th annual ceremony. Browning will also present the Stunt Ensemble Awards during the pre-show.
The SAG Awards are a great business in the entertainment community, and they are always a classic staple of the awards season. The biggest and most commented nominees in this year's show include Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese& # 39; s the Irish Y Jay Roach& # 39; s Bomb for the side of the movie On the front of the television, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel with Rachel Brosnahan He leads the package among television programs.
It will definitely be a night to remember!
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.