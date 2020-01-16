LeBron James & # 39; happy as hell & # 39; by Markelle Fultz after the triple double of the Magic Guard vs. Lakers

%MINIFYHTML092925a8581fae9552f8aa81afd5f29511% %MINIFYHTML092925a8581fae9552f8aa81afd5f29512%

LeBron James was "happy as hell,quot; by Markelle Fultz after Magic's guard posted a triple double in a 119-118 victory over the Lakers.

Fultz had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists at the Staples Center for his second triple double in his career when the Magic finished the winning streak of nine Lakers games on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML092925a8581fae9552f8aa81afd5f29513% %MINIFYHTML092925a8581fae9552f8aa81afd5f29514%

The former No. 1 general team had problems with its shooting movement after entering the NBA and made only 33 appearances in its first two seasons in the league with the 76ers. Fultz was finally diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and last February he was transferred to Orlando, where he continued his rehabilitation.

MORE: Three Ways 76ers Can Survive Without Joel Embiid

The 21-year-old revealed before the game that James had been a "mentor,quot; to him, and four times MVP was impressed by his latest exhibition.

When asked how Fultz was able to change his career, James replied: "Confidence and opportunity. They trust him, he trusts himself and has been given the opportunity to go out and play the game as he grew up playing." I think everything else takes care of itself.

"I have supported him since I was in high school, when I was a rookie in Philadelphia. I have supported his situation and still (am) until today. I am very happy for him."

Fultz is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists in 27.0 minutes per game this season and is glad his perseverance is paying off.

"For what I've been through, it just gives me more fire to move on," Fultz told ESPN. "I put a lot of hard work to be where I am. I have been through a lot, but I never gave up. Therefore, it only shows for people, who is doubting you, who is doing something (for you), put something in your mind and if you have something in mind, go and do it.

"Never let someone tell you that you cannot and that I will never stop. I will continue working until I can no longer play."