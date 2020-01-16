Leah Messer about Kailyn Lowry's alleged fourth pregnancy: "I wouldn't be surprised!"

Amid the new enmity between Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry and the rumors of the latter's pregnancy, it seems that Leah decided to share her opinion about the speculation that her Teen Mom co-star awaits her fourth addition to the family. This is what she had to say about it!

The online drama between them seemed to be forgotten during Leah's interview with HollywoodLife, as she had some sweet things to say about her relationship with her friend and co-star.

When asked if he knew the truth about Kailyn's alleged new pregnancy, he told news media that "I haven't really talked to Kailyn in a few days." I know I sent her a text message and told her that I loved her and that I was there to support her. But honestly, I have no idea of ​​anything else. "

But that was not all! Leah didn't hesitate to share that ‘I wouldn't be surprised (if she was waiting for him). I mean, I don't know. I know she definitely wanted a son, another son. Maybe she will have a girl if she is pregnant. "

In fact, Teen Mom fans know that Kailyn is currently the mother of three children, all fathered by different men.

That said, when it comes to this new rumor, it seems that if you really have a bun in the oven, it's with your third baby dad, Chris Lopez!

It all started with a post in the account of a fan who shared what the administrator claimed were ultrasound images that Kailyn had supposedly sent to Chris's aunt!

While Kail has not yet addressed the speculation in any way, when asked if she was pregnant, Chris's father simply answered "yes."

As to whether or not Chris is a great option for Kailyn, Leah told the media that & # 39; I met Chris once and loved Chris when I met him, and I'm the kind of person who just ignored him I know you personally, my experience of you. And my experience of Chris when we went on vacation to Hawaii, was great with all the children. I legitimately trusted him with my children to go to the beach and they loved him too. My children were obsessed with him. "



