Lea Michele and Glee Stars exchange memories of Cory Monteith

It has been more than a decade since Joy it premiered and its cast still remembers the first day of filming as if it were yesterday.

read Michelejoined former co-stars Kevin McHale Y Jenna Ushkowitz in the first Joy episode summary of his Showmance Podcast, where the trio recalled about meeting for the first time and immediately forming a close bond while working on the pilot.

"We were really spending our love time," Lea, who even moved with others Joy Actress Dianna Agron during the first season, he served dishes, and Kevin later added: "That's what people don't understand. We would work all day together and then we would actively hang out."

It is enough to say that it is a journey that must be heard along the memory lane for any past or present Gleek.

Memories of Cory Monteithwho dated Lea for several years before his death in 2013 for an accidental overdose, they were also exchanged. Kevin remembered filming the scene where his character Artie, who uses a wheelchair, is rescued from a potty by Cory's character, Finn.