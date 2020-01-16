Lea Michele and Glee Stars exchange memories of Cory Monteith

Carin Baer / FOX
It has been more than a decade since Joy it premiered and its cast still remembers the first day of filming as if it were yesterday.
read Michelejoined former co-stars Kevin McHale Y Jenna Ushkowitz in the first Joy episode summary of his Showmance Podcast, where the trio recalled about meeting for the first time and immediately forming a close bond while working on the pilot.
"We were really spending our love time," Lea, who even moved with others Joy Actress Dianna Agron during the first season, he served dishes, and Kevin later added: "That's what people don't understand. We would work all day together and then we would actively hang out."
It is enough to say that it is a journey that must be heard along the memory lane for any past or present Gleek.
Memories of Cory Monteithwho dated Lea for several years before his death in 2013 for an accidental overdose, they were also exchanged. Kevin remembered filming the scene where his character Artie, who uses a wheelchair, is rescued from a potty by Cory's character, Finn.
Kevin described it as one of his "most memorable parts,quot; of the pilot's filming and revealed that even then he and Cory knew Joy I would make them superstars. "Him and they're like," This is crazy, isn't it? We will remember this forever. This is special. "It was just the two of us. I'm like, & # 39; Yes, this is really wild & # 39;", the actor shared.
Lea also found the scene particularly moving, and added: "The moments that moved me so much were nothing that had moved me before about the show. One of them was when he took you out of the potty. It was so many moments that you see the whole arc of a character for a whole season at a time. He takes you out of the bathroom and you see Finn's heart. Oh my God. "
"People will always focus on the negative," Lea said, revealing that after finishing the final, some cast members stayed behind to reflect on the whole experience. "It's just one of those things to show you that you always come back. I've always felt this way about the program. I always look back. It was the best."