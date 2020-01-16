Lavelle looks at Betfair Hurdle with highly awarded | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLf3fea40d6b67b4a8f5f29628eaa627a811% %MINIFYHTMLf3fea40d6b67b4a8f5f29628eaa627a812%





Much appreciated, ridden by Ben Jones, skips the last

Emma Lavelle is interested in running the Nomadic Highly Prize at Betfair Hurdle if the conditions are right.

After starting his career with Lady Cecil in Newmarket, Manduro's son was sold to the United States, where he enjoyed some success for Niall Saville and Mike Stidham.

After an obstacle hit in the United States, he was sent to Lavelle and won 20-1 at Wincanton. Since then he has added victories in Newton Abbot and Huntingdon, but Lavelle fears that the soft ground may ruin his hopes for Newbury.

"We are training highly appreciated for Betfair Hurdle (February 8)," Lavelle said.

"But he doesn't want soft terrain. He may be a little optimistic, but every time I see the sun in my weather application, I think & # 39; maybe & # 39; I would love to run it.

"He is really behaving well. Betfair Hurdle was a race too valuable not to train and we are taking a bit of kick with the weather."

Lavelle continued explaining how he discovered the horse.

"Hilary Pridham, who is Mike Stidham's partner, participated in the horse with Dan Donoghue, who was eager to explore new avenues," Lavelle said.

"He was just below the list class on the floor there and ran out of opportunities.

"Before he came to me, he had an obstacle hit in the United States for Jack Fisher, just to make sure he could take off. Hilary and Dan have gone to see him run."

"It's a decent horse that has enjoyed the training regime here. I think he has a lot of skill and his confidence has continued to grow."

"He won a good prize in Huntingdon and although he gained 10 pounds, I think he is in the update, so he shouldn't be out of the way to deal with that, but he will need the right conditions."