La La Anthony lands in trouble for posting this photo with her son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony – Fans defend her

La La Anthony could be the sexiest and best dressed chef of all time.

the Power The actress recently took social media, where she shared two sparkling photos of her and her adorable son, Kiyan, who appeared in Fashion magazine.

In the first photo, the businesswoman shows her famous curves and her impressive booty with a printed Versace jumpsuit while standing in a kitchen near a stove and pretending to fry something in a pan.

In the second photo, La La, who recently reconciled with her husband and basketball star Carmelo, chose to wear a red jumpsuit with animal print.

The proud mother wraps an arm around her only child, who wears a graphic T-shirt and a jean jacket.

She captioned the photos: “Feel powerful in everything you do! Check out my LAST feature in @instylemagazine. Thanks to the Instyle & my girl @ laurabrown99 team for choosing me for their BADASS WOMEN EDITION! Shout out to all the bad women in the world! Keep shining!!!"

A fan praised the actress: "Jesus, take the wheel and take me directly to Lala's coach's house." That is a bad thing right there !! Beautiful mom and a handsome son. 👍 "

However, many people were offended by the photo with their son because they do not approve of the way he is holding it.

One person stated: “The picture with your son! That pose is simply strange😕😕. Oh, so my feelings are supposed to be hurt? 🤔🤣 Pouf girl, try it! The truth is not hate! His plastic surgeon did a great job; She looks good! You should contact him too. 😘🤣 "

Another comment read: "Love LaLa and love Versace two-piece couture sets 🔥 🔥🔥, but don't pose with your children in a suggestive way like that! Say goodbye to that editor and photographer!

This social media user revealed: “I think it looks good now. I also thought that she was beautiful before the surgeries, and that she had sexy curves and an angel face. I love your outfit and your braids 💕 On another note … Am I the only one who thinks he poses with his son as if he were his man? I just don't see myself posing with my son that way. 🤷🏽‍♀️ "

La La was not bothered by moms and shared a sweet clip of her song doing a great job on the basketball court with this legend: "Proud of my son Kiyan and his team @blackopscadets this weekend at @madehoops in VA ! He's working hard, one day at a time. As long as he wants it, I'll be there by his side ❤️Thanks @slamonline 🔥🏀 # 12 years. "

La La has great professional movements ready for this year.



