Kylie Jenner shares the first photos of the Pink Minnie Mouse birthday party in Chicago West

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian shared several videos where he asked Chicago what kind of birthday cake he wanted. Chicago was fully aware that she was turning two and, as she adorably told her mother that she loved her, she also declared that she wanted a pink Minnie Mouse cake for her party. Kim Kardashian did not disappoint and on Wednesday night, her sister Kylie Jenner shared the first photos of the pink Minnie Mouse theme party in Chicago. Certainly, more photos and videos will appear, but these are the first to appear on social networks and there is no doubt that little Chi-Chi had a great time at her party.

Kim Kardashian shared the following video on January 7, 2020, where he asked Chicago what kind of cake he wanted. He shared four videos of Chicago discussing his next birthday and one of Psalm West sucking his thumb in his crib. Kim gave some suggestions to Chicago, such as Baby Shark and Minnie Mouse, to which Chicago replied: "Minnie Mouse."

You can watch Chicago's adorable video discussing her birthday cake in the video player below.

Pink was undoubtedly the choice of color and a table was decorated with roses in various shades of pink. Pink and edible pink cookies adorned with golden bows adorned with dishes. You can see a photo of one of the beautiful settings in the table below.

Kylie did not disappoint fans who wanted a closer view of Chicago West's birthday cake. The three-tiered birthday cake featured the face of Minnie Mouse, which included a tie covered in light purple and white polka dots on the top layer. Minnie's pink and white polka dot dress covered the second layer of the cake and was adorned with delicate blue, white and pink roses. A gold number "2,quot; was highlighted in the center of the layer.

The bottom layer of the cake was covered in white frosting with delicate embossed designs and golden letters that said "CHI,quot;. Blue, white and pink glazed roses sat on the edge of the cake.

Chicago was very busy working on her birthday art and seemed very focused while creating her masterpiece on a large piece of white canvas. He looked adorable in his Minnie Mouse ears with the matching Minnie Mouse face painting.

A picture of Chicago working on the easel of his artist while looking at the camera is going viral. The two-year-old girl has a pretty black heart on her nose and you can see her face painted clearly.

What do you think of Chicago West's Minnie Mouse birthday cake?

