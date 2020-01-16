Kristin Cavallari's ex-best friend explains that she didn't respond to her messages

prior to Justin Anderson Y Kelly Henderson sat down to "get to the bottom,quot; of its consequences with Kristin Cavallari, the Velvet edge Podcaster had left the network.
"I really don't know why Kelly had MIA for so long and Kristin didn't know about her," Justin said. Very cavallari Cameras near the top of tonight's new episode. "As far as I know, he could have gone to Europe, he has a new boyfriend, he took a great job. I don't know. It's a little mysterious that he's disappeared."
As the audience learned earlier this week, according to the emotional preview clip, Kristin was distraught, frustrated and reasonably confused after Kelly, with whom she had created an "incredible bond," as Justin put it, over the course of Eight years ago, he stopped by returning his text messages several months earlier. The silence of the radio followed what seems like a strained correspondence between the old friends, due, in part, to an unfounded spell of online rumors that suggested Kelly and Kristin's husband. Jay cutler He had an affair.
"I never thought it was true," said Uncommon founder and CEO James in a confessional during last week's season premiere, and then explained this week why Kelly's response to the accusations felt considerably more painful than The fake one. They claim themselves.
"It wasn't even about the rumors," he told Justin in the middle of an emotional conversation about the decline of friendship. But when Kelly "entered the social networks and kept talking about (Cutler)" shortly after the gossip appeared, Kristin felt she was "feeding the fire,quot; for personal gain.
Considering that, along with Kelly's irregular communication since filming, he ended up Very cavallariIn the second season, Kristin began to wonder if the celebrity stylist was really her friend or "used her,quot; for a different reason.
"Kristin felt that Kelly was on the show," Justin said. "It's like, where were you when we weren't filming? And Kristin took care of that since he was 17 years old."
However, during his face-to-face, the famous colorist did not receive a direct response from Henderson regarding his whereabouts in between seasons, after admitting that he was "so excited,quot; on the way to their meeting, which took place in Kristin's old house in Nashville, where Justin and her boyfriend Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes they lived temporarily, she insisted that her ties with Kristin "did not refer to the show,quot; and spoke frankly when she told him she had "(her) own relationship,quot;.
"Just before the show starts again, I got excited. I'm like, & # 39; Oh, our schedules will be the same again. We're going to be together a lot & # 39;" Kelly continued, recounting a record. text sent to Kristin and a subsequent response that she "did not interpret as very pleasant,quot;.
When Justin continued to address the rumor, Henderson began to cry, calling it "the stupidest thing in the world,quot; and refused to discuss it further.
"I feel that everything is coming to me," he said, and told him that Kristin "also hurt his feelings," before opting for a "waiting time," quickly taking off the microphone and leaving the property. What happens now?
When Justin conveyed the details of Kelly's interaction to Kristin days later, she said she was "impressed,quot; by Henderson's actions and was baffled to learn that they still couldn't face each other. "If she can never understand my perspective, I can't get over that," Cavallari said, emphasizing that she didn't understand what she had done to hurt Kelly and wondered why the ex-friend "didn't tell her (she) that she was hurt throughout this matter. "
