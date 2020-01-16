Kodak Black accuses the Miami correctional facility where he is jailed to "kill him strategically,quot; slowly

Kodak Black continues to speak against the alleged injustice he is suffering while serving his federal sentence.

He may be jailed, but Kodak Black is proving that he will not be silenced. He accessed his Instagram today to accuse some correctional officers of abuse, claiming that he was denied meals and visits.

"They are killing me strategically slowly here," Kodak said in a long post. "They have humiliated me again and again."

Kodak also made a second publication talking about the tragic death of a fellow prisoner who, according to Kodak, was taken to suicide after enduring pain and suffering at the hands of correctional officers in the prison.

You can read all about Kodak's claims below:

This is not the first time Kodak speaks from the bars. In December, he detailed the alleged abuse he had been experiencing and talked about how he was allegedly drugged.

Like us previously According to reports, Kodak was sentenced to 46 months in prison on arms charges. Soon after he was beaten with two additional weapons charges, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years.

We also report that Kodak expressed interest in entering a drug rehabilitation program and obtaining his university degree.

We will keep you informed about any update related to Kodak, Roomies.