Khloe Kardashian has reconnected with Tristan Thompson during the holidays

It is claimed that some of Khloe Kardashian's fans are worried that she and her baby, Tristan Thompson, are becoming comfortable with each other.

A close friend of the celebrity talked to Online radar and confessed that during the holiday season, the former couple seems to have reconnected while celebrating with the Kardashian / Jenner clan and the baby True.

The source said: "She was on him at the Christmas party, and he is playing with her by guiding her and flirting all the time until they finally spent the night together."

It is claimed that the NBA player, who cheated on his baby several times, even with Jordyn Woods, has been working to recover it.

According to the source who spoke with the media: “He intensified his game and has been a model father lately, as well as being extremely generous and kind to Khloe. But the fact is that he still sees her as a booty call while she is totally in love with the boy and wants him back, period. It will only end one way eventually. "

The good American model stayed with him even after he was caught partying with other women during his pregnancy. However, when she connected with former family friend Jordyn Woods, she officially disconnected.

After the very public deception scandal, just a few hours before Khloe went into labor, she withdrew Tristan just for him to break his heart.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has praised Khloe on social media in hopes of recovering it, and it seems to be working, according to a source who said: "Khloe and Tristan are 100 percent back together, and he spends the night with Khloe when he's in town It's a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her. "

Another source spoke with Hollywood life and he had another story to tell: "He has started to open up to the idea of ​​going out, but he is not there yet. He is so focused on raising True and being so practical and the best mother he can be. She is with the baby all the time. time and also takes it everywhere when traveling. "

The family friend shared: “Tristan says he wants to contribute to winning Khloe, of course, it makes her feel good, but she tells him and everyone around her that she is not interested in doing anything other than the joint upbringing with him. Things have improved a lot among them, but she could never trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked hard to move on and learn to trust again. "

Some fans predict that Khloe and Tristan could have another baby together.



