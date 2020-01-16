Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez team up for the new Versace campaign – Kendall Bars All

Twenty years after Jennifer Lopez became a viral sensation by wearing the Versace Jungle dress for the 2000 Grammys, she has returned to the brand as the new face for her SS / 20 campaign. Versace, Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner have shared photos of the new campaign on their social media pages. Although Jennifer is the star of the campaign, Kendall cut a striking figure and even posed nude for the campaign. Several photos were shown where the couple wore different versions of the jungle dress. Even Donatella Versace wanted some pictures of her and Jennifer Lopez in the same costumes.

You can see a picture of Donatella Versace and Jennifer Lopez while modeling Versace's outfit below. Jennifer wears a swimsuit and Donatella wears a boat neck shirt with pants.

Jennifer shared several photos of the session and made it clear that she is delighted to represent Versace in 2020. Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday on July 24, 2019 and has had an incredibly successful year. She has been nominated for multiple awards for her role in the Hustlers film and is showing that she is still as viable as a fashion icon as she was in her 20s and 30s.

Jennifer Lopez stated the following about the new Versace campaign and being the face of the Spring / Summer 2020 line.

I am so excited that I can finally reveal that I am the face of the # VersaceSS20 campaign! ✨ Thanks to @Donatella_Versace and everyone at @Versace for their vision and collaboration. ✨✨ Photo: @mertalas & @macpiggott

You can see a photo slideshow with Jennifer Lopez in Versace in the images below.

Kendall Jenner's photo shoot was more risky than Jennifer's. In several overlapping photos, Kendall appeared without clothes. In another photo, she wore a black mini dress. Kendall was also seen wearing a Jungle print top and a mini skirt in the slide show.

Kendall shared the following title along with his photos.

NEW CAMPAIGN @versace POR @mertalas & @macpiggott

You can see the photos of the Kendall Versace campaign below.

What do you think about Jennifer Lopez returning to Versace?

Are you surprised that after 20 years, she is the face of the new Versace line?



