Kendall and Kylie Jenner sued for allegedly copying lingerie designs

Kendall Jenner and her younger sister, Kylie, face a lawsuit for copyright infringement of a clothing company for the designs of their underwear line.

Kendall Jenner Y Kylie Jenner They are being sued by lace producer Klauber Bros., Inc. after the brothers allegedly used one of their designs in their underwear line.

The company, which designs two-dimensional works of art for the production of lace, said in legal documents obtained by TMZ that the sisters infringed the copyright they own on one of their designs, which they then used in their underwear collections.

According to the organization, Kylie Thong Panties wears one of Klauber's lace patterns on her waist, while a lace garment from the brothers' Kylie + Kendall lingerie line also replicates a design.

In the lawsuit, Klauber says the sister companies are taking advantage of their copyrighted designs by selling their clothes at Nordstrom and at Kylie Shop, their online store, without permission.

The bosses of the companies want to be reimbursed all the profits collected by "keeping up with the Kardashians"stars in designs that use the alleged imitation lace.

Kendall and Kylie have not yet responded to the accusations.