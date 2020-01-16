Kelsea Ballerini fights for female representation on the country's radio

When it comes to country radio, Kelsea Ballerini You are waiting for a change!

On Thursday morning, the Grammy nominee met a tweet from a radio station that she could not ignore. "We can't play two females in a row," the 98 KCQ country music station in Michigan shared (then deleted) on Twitter.

As a result, Kelsea wanted to talk and address politics. "For all women who break their asses to have half of the opportunities that men have, I am very sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of equal game conversation, there are still some companies that make their stations comply with these rules "she wrote in Twitter. "It's unfair and incredibly disappointing."

The country singer, known for great hits like "Peter Pan,quot;, "Yeah Boy,quot; and "Miss Me More,quot;, took another step and posted the Twitter exchange on Instagram.

"I say that this has been one of the few women who has really been embraced by country radio and has seen some of the biggest networks (and some of my friends who are pd and above) make real changes in their programming so that they look more balanced. I'm grateful. BUT. There is still inequality in the air game for women and tweets like this show it, "Kelsea explained on Instagram. "And it's my job to say it out loud and post about it, because the girls moved to Nashville (or wherever) they are ready to overcome and surpass and surpass everyone."