Kelsea Ballerini fights for female representation on the country's radio

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
When it comes to country radio, Kelsea Ballerini You are waiting for a change!
On Thursday morning, the Grammy nominee met a tweet from a radio station that she could not ignore. "We can't play two females in a row," the 98 KCQ country music station in Michigan shared (then deleted) on Twitter.
As a result, Kelsea wanted to talk and address politics. "For all women who break their asses to have half of the opportunities that men have, I am very sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of equal game conversation, there are still some companies that make their stations comply with these rules "she wrote in Twitter. "It's unfair and incredibly disappointing."
The country singer, known for great hits like "Peter Pan,quot;, "Yeah Boy,quot; and "Miss Me More,quot;, took another step and posted the Twitter exchange on Instagram.
"I say that this has been one of the few women who has really been embraced by country radio and has seen some of the biggest networks (and some of my friends who are pd and above) make real changes in their programming so that they look more balanced. I'm grateful. BUT. There is still inequality in the air game for women and tweets like this show it, "Kelsea explained on Instagram. "And it's my job to say it out loud and post about it, because the girls moved to Nashville (or wherever) they are ready to overcome and surpass and surpass everyone."
She continued: "They deserve to know that they have the same opportunity as the boys who moved here to do the same. Country music: we have to fix this. For us and for them. How do we do it? Let's talk. (Also – You don't lash out at this season, they are playing according to the rules established for them from their superiors. "
Social media posts received support from many in the music community, including Jennifer Nettles, Carly pearce, Ryan Tedder, Karen Fairchild, Pope Cassadee, Maddie and Tae and other artists
"Proud of you for saying this,quot; Lindsay Ell He wrote in the comments section. Danielle Bradbery He shared, "Damn, this is ridiculous … I love that you posted this!"
Kacey Musgraves He added: "The only thing they think these men are good is to look like bigger pussies than all of our combined." Taste!
And although Kelsea was flooded with support, he also received some criticism for his publication. Finally, the singer of "Legends,quot; had the best response.
"It's a season. RELAX!" A user wrote. Kelsea added: "RAY, DON'T MAKE ME BEGIN,quot;.
After all, don't mess with the "Queen of homecoming."
%MINIFYHTML9b475b05d8584d036c7eb708fca4012111%%MINIFYHTML9b475b05d8584d036c7eb708fca4012112%