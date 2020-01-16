Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur at the Sidharth Malhotra birthday party

Sidharth Malhotra made his Student debut of the year in 2012. The hottie impressed everyone with his youthful charm. Balancing successes and failures, he has managed to remain relevant and persistent when it comes to making films that keep him in the block. Sidharth is celebrating another year today and the charming man organized a party at his residence last night for his B-town friends.

We captured Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Aarti Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh and many more when they appeared for the party.

Sidharth also came down to meet some fans, who were waiting for the star and cut a cake in front of the paparazzi there. He graciously accepted the gifts of his fans, who were very happy to meet the star. Check out the images below.