Kanye West will take the Sunday service to the evangelical event with anti-LGBTQ figures

Several fans have expressed disappointment at the rapper & # 39; Stronger & # 39; after it was announced that his gospel company would head Awaken 2020 in Tempe, Arizona.

Kanye west He has reserved his Sunday service choir to sing in a controversial evangelical event this weekend.

The rapper's gospel company heads to Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday (January 18) to perform at Sun Devil Stadium in Awaken 2020, a religious gathering that has sparked the outrage of the LGBTQ community for its line of speakers.

Cindy Jacobs, who has been openly hostile towards gay marriage, and Lou Engle, an advocate for Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill, are scheduled to speak.

"We believe that Kanye is a signal to this nation that in a moment, thousands and thousands can be dragged into the kingdom when (God) converts the key people and their voices will be like thunder," Engle told The Western Journal of the Sunday Service reservation. in Awaken 2020.

However, online fans have expressed disappointment. Kanye agreed to allow the choir to perform at the religious meeting.

"People will still haunt (stalk) Kanye even though he legitimizes and supports evangelicals / radical anti-LGBTQ fans," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another was enraged: "What a damn king ** hole."

It is rumored that Kanye will lead his Sunday service choir on a world tour later this year.