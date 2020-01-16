Kandi Burruss shows fans of strong women who are representing what Kandi Koated Cosmetics is all about: watch the video

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account, which shows stronger and more beautiful women who, according to her, represent what Kandi Koated Cosmetics is all about. This is his line of cosmetics that his fans simply adore. Look the following video.

Fans love diversity in this ad.

‘My @bedroomkandi and @kandikoatedcosmetics consultants and I wanted to make sure other women felt,quot; Kandi Koated ", so it was a pleasure for us to show these strong women who represent exactly what @kandikoatedcosmetics is all about … Empowerment! #iamkandikoated Thanks to the ladies, "Kandi captioned her video.

See this post on Instagram My @bedroomkandi and @kandikoatedcosmetics consultants and I wanted to make sure other women felt "Kandi Koated,", so it was a pleasure for us to show these strong women who represent exactly what @kandikoatedcosmetics is all about … Empowerment! #iamkandikoated Thanks to the ladies @ skyecoles, @_ty_west, @stacydavis_realtor, @christiladyfly, @ mz_que2u, @ mrs2weeksout, @littlest_snow, @mrs_tahirah, @violesiatull, @ simplykristin, @ iamlexceptional A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) in January 15, 2020 at 1:47 p.m. PST

Another follower mentioned diversity in the ad and posted this: ‘I love #diversity in this ad. You are a shining example of a # trueboss👏🏾🌟 ’

A follower doesn't seem to like makeup and said this: ‘All of you ladies look beautifully natural and don't have to hide behind makeup. If you start, you'll never stop … real men like real women & # 39; & # 39;

Another Instagram installer got excited about the beautiful models: "Such beautiful models, their products perfectly enhance what is most beautiful."

Someone else spoke enthusiastically about Kandi's business strategy: ‘Kandi, your business wisdom is untouchable. You are here inspiring us all. Greetings! & # 39;

Another follower also praised the diversity in the announcement: "Come with makeup for women of all colors, ages and backgrounds, you're a fucking amazing boss of Kandi Koated."

Kandi made news recently when he told his followers something sad about his family.

She told fans she was judged by her family for wanting to have a baby through a substitute, and made it very clear that they "hurt (her) feelings."

As you know, Kandi and Todd welcomed their baby Blaze Tucker in the world through a substitute.



