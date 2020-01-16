Kalashnikov shoots again | Racing news

Amy Murphy reports that Kalashnikov returned to himself after being under the weather after a disappointing race in Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

The Newmarket coach revealed that his stable star returned home & # 39; sick & # 39; when he was well beaten behind Oldgrangewood, who had hit his nose at his previous start in Newbury.

However, after treatment, Kalashnikov has recovered and is preparing for Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

"He was sick after Cheltenham. He was bleeding and then he started coughing a few days later. I would say he was harboring something. I would say that is the reason he bled," Murphy said.

"We can put a line through that career. He had never been out of the first two in his life (when he completed the course).

"He has taken antibiotics and is absolutely fine."

"He doesn't have to run between now and the Ryanair unless he is 100 percent happy with him, but there are also races like Game Spirit."

"He will receive tickets, but we'll see. He doesn't have to go anywhere before Cheltenham."