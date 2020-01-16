Kal Yafai defends the WBA super flyweight title against Roman & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; Gonzalez | Boxing News





Kal Yafai defends his WBA super fly weight title in America

Kal Yafai received a massive confrontation with four-peso champion Roman & # 39; Chocolatito & # 39; Gonzalez in Texas on February 29.

The British WBA super flyweight champion will test his skills against Nicaraguan Gonzalez, one of the sport's most successful fighters, on the bill Mikey García-Jessie Vargas in Frisco next month.

Yafai retained his WBA belt with a wide points victory over Norbelto Jiménez last June, his fifth successful defense of the title since becoming champion in December 2016.

Román González is one of the most decorated fighters in the sport.

The Birmingham man has aimed unification matches at 115 pounds, but first he will take a considerable step in the class against Gonzalez, who has responded with two knockout victories since he suffered his only two losses against Srisaket Sister Rungvisai.

"I wanted the greatest possible fight available and after the unification of Juan Francisco Estrada failed, I had the opportunity to fight against Chocolatito, the former king pound for pound," said Yafai.

"Chocolatito is someone I have idolized while working to become a world champion, so he is not much bigger than this and will get the best of me. I can't wait, it's a case when idols become rivals and I I am very honored to share the ring with him, but also to show the world that I am an elite world champion. "

Gonzalez had previously promoted himself among the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world by collecting world titles on his way up through the weight divisions.

"First of all, I would like to thank Eddie Hearn for giving me the opportunity to fight for the world championship," Chocolatito said. "I know this will be a very tough fight, but it will be worthy of all our efforts and determination."

Mikey Garcia faces Jessie Vargas at the main event in Texas

"This is a brilliant fight in an absolute monster of a show!" said promoter Eddie Hearn. "Kal Yafai has been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time and now he faces it against a legend of the sport in Chocolatito. This letter in Texas will be epic and you can expect Yafai versus Chocolatito to be an all-out war!