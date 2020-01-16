Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini call country music radio stations for being sexist

Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini are talking about a sexist rule followed by some country music radio stations that prevents female artist songs from playing consecutively. The singers decided to take a position after a fan tweeted his surprise by listening to two female artists in a row at a Los Angeles country radio station.

"I turned on country station 105.1 in Los Angeles at this time, and they were playing the new song by Gabby Barrett, and then, without any pause or interruption, they entered a song by Kelsea Ballerini," the fan wrote. "Can't they be fined for that?"

The response to the tweet came quickly, as the 98 KCQ radio station wrote that they cannot play two females in a row: "not even Lady Antebellum or Little Big Town against another female."

Musgraves criticized the rule on Twitter and wrote that it smells like "white bullsh * male." He added that a long time ago he decided they couldn't stop her. the Follow your arrow The singer responded to the 98 KCQ comment and said "it makes perfect sense,quot; that the radio station can play "18 types that sound exactly the same."

And yet, they can play 18 types that sound exactly the same consecutively. It makes total sense. – K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 16, 2020

Balerini posted his thoughts on Instagram along with a screenshot of the 98 KCQ tweet. She wrote to all the women who "burst out,quot; just to have half the opportunities men have, and issued an apology for the companies that still play with these old rules even though it's 2020. She added that after Years of equal pay conversation, it is unfair and incredibly disappointing that these practices are still in force.

At the Country Music Awards in November 2019, Jennifer Nettles tried to draw attention to this issue when she wore a dress that featured the words: "Play our #in discs (protected by email), please and thank you."

Nettles also posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing the dress, and wrote that when she discovered that the CMAs were celebrating women artists during the awards ceremony, she saw it as a wonderful opportunity to invite and inspire a conversation about the need for music. Country radio stations to start playing more female artists.



