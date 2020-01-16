Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Bieber, saw the church leave with different people

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber still have a strong front in public, although there are many rumors that continually say the couple is about to separate. There is nothing to indicate that any of these reports is true, but now some are wondering why the couple was seen leaving the church with different people. You can be sure that there is nothing wrong and the couple seems to be as strong as ever. On Wednesday night, Justin and Hailey were seen attending church in Beverly Hills. Hailey really attended with a blonde friend who even wore a Drew House shirt at the service. When the service ended, Hailey was seen leaving the church with his girlfriend.

This alone was enough for the gossip mill to flow, but when Justin Bieber left the service, he left with Will Smith's son, Jaden Smith!

If you remember, in 2009, Justin Bieber released the song "Never Say Never,quot; for the Jaden movie The karate boy and Jaden Smith sang and rapped on the song (by Will's power). You can see a pullback to JB and JS singing "Never Say Never,quot; below.

Now that Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith were seen leaving the church together, some wonder if they are discussing plans for a musical collaboration. Will Jaden be on Justin's next album?

While there has been a lot of talk about Hailey and Justin leaving the service separately, there has been an additional discussion about their church attire.

Justin chose to dress in a casual and relaxed style. Hailey also kept things a bit informal, but combined jeans and a sweater with a green blazer.

The Daily Mail covered the story and shared photos of Hailey in the green jacket, her friend wearing a black hat, a long camel coat and a black and yellow Drew House shirt, and Justin Bieber who was a Drew House cap, a gray hoodie and blue pants.

Hailey Bieber wears an elegant oversized green blazer for weekly church service https://t.co/lVXeRHiZqN – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 16, 2020

What do you think about the marriage of Hailey and Justin? Do you believe in the reports that Hailey and Justin are breaking up?

Do you think Jaden and Justin may be planning new music?



