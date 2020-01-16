Justin Anderson weighs on Kristin Cavallari's drama with Ex-BFF

It is the break of BFF that nobody saw coming.

During an exclusive chat with E! News, Very cavallari star Justin Anderson revealed that he had no idea how bad things had become among best friends Kristin Cavallari Y Kelly Henderson. In fact, while Anderson moved to Nashville to be closer to his old friend and dpHUE partner Blonding Brush, he said he also hoped to spend time with Henderson.

However, when the filming of season 3 began, the founder of Velvet's Edge was MIA of the Cavallari circle.

"You know, I didn't see any of that coming. And, to be very, very honest, when I went to Nashville for the first time to start filming, I was really excited to spend more time with Kelly." Because Kelly and I come from a similar work environment, "Anderson shared with E! News." Then, when I learned about the drama between Kelly and Kristin, I felt very discouraged and immediately told Kristin that I wanted to talk to Kelly and sit with her and get to the bottom of the matter. "