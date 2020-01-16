Justin Anderson weighs on Kristin Cavallari's drama with Ex-BFF

It is the break of BFF that nobody saw coming.
During an exclusive chat with E! News, Very cavallari star Justin Anderson revealed that he had no idea how bad things had become among best friends Kristin Cavallari Y Kelly Henderson. In fact, while Anderson moved to Nashville to be closer to his old friend and dpHUE partner Blonding Brush, he said he also hoped to spend time with Henderson.
However, when the filming of season 3 began, the founder of Velvet's Edge was MIA of the Cavallari circle.
"You know, I didn't see any of that coming. And, to be very, very honest, when I went to Nashville for the first time to start filming, I was really excited to spend more time with Kelly." Because Kelly and I come from a similar work environment, "Anderson shared with E! News." Then, when I learned about the drama between Kelly and Kristin, I felt very discouraged and immediately told Kristin that I wanted to talk to Kelly and sit with her and get to the bottom of the matter. "
As he joked at the end of last week's premiere, Anderson had a surprise with Henderson about the drama. Unfortunately, the conversation did not go as planned, leaving Anderson downcast about the future of former friends.
"I was a little disappointed. She wasn't willing to see both sides or hear where Kristin was coming from." Margot RobbieThe hair colorist continued. "And, because of the way I know Kristin … If Kristin says she's upset about something, you really have to slow down and just listen. She doesn't bother about something all the time."
Although Cavallari has been linked to the drama thanks to his days in Laguna Beach Y The hillsAnderson assured us that he is not who is the tycoon James Little Common at his core.
"Whenever you know her, if she says she's upset about something, just slow down and listen. Because it's not a drama. It doesn't feed on the drama," the new E! personality transmitted on Cavallari. "It saddened me to see the way Kelly answered me."
Although Anderson said "anything could be repairable in the (Kristin's) world," viewers will have to tune in to see if this is true regarding Cavallari's friendship with Henderson.
"I have seen firsthand that Kristin has really opened up and been vulnerable to this situation and Kelly is simply not responding in the same way," Anderson concluded.
