Judgment of political judgment of the United States: what role will the president of the court Roberts play? The | News

With a Senate trial in the political trial of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, which will begin seriously next week, John Roberts, the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, has sworn to preside over the next proceedings, a role that only two of his predecessors have ever filled

This position has the potential to be largely ceremonial, offering the judicial courtesies of an acting judge from the highest court on earth to what will be largely a primarily political arena. However, Roberts will also have the ability to influence some of the key questions surrounding the rules that will define the next trial, in particular, what evidence will be allowed and the controversial issue of whether new witnesses will be allowed to testify and who those witnesses they will be, analysts say.

But how Roberts, who was appointed to the prestigious position by Republican President George W. Bush and who has since become the only decisive vote in the Supreme Court, will approach the post remains to be seen.

Plus:

Many point to Roberts' recent comments about the importance of maintaining the apolitical nature of the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the United States and resolves the constitutionality of lower court rulings, as an indication of how it will accomplish its task. only.

Justice serves for life. While they can be dismissed, they cannot be fired. These stipulations are intended to raise the court above partisan politics.

The Constitution requires that a principal judge "preside over,quot; the presidential political trials in the Senate. It does not offer more details about the role of the president of the Supreme Court, leaving open to interpretation how much the main judges can affect a trial. These questions can be decided by vote of the Senate. Beyond those agreed parameters, the degree of participation, in the past, has been left largely at the discretion of the individual chief judge.

"The removal of a US president is an unusual circumstance," Thomas M Keck, a professor of political science at Syracuse University, told Al Jazeera. "(The president of justice) is there to oversee a trial, which is something that should be within his comfort zone. But it is a trial conducted by elected party officials. It is not a court, the United States Senate." .

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has not yet produced the rules for the next trial.

However, if the rules of the political trial of former President Bill Clinton in 1999 in the Senate are an indication, Roberts' role will probably allow him to decide on procedural motions, although any decision can be revoked by simple majority. Republicans currently have 53 seats in the 100-member chamber. You can also send motions directly to a vote in the Senate without a ruling, under the rules of the past.

Who is the president of the court John Roberts?

Roberts was born in Buffalo, New York, but spent most of his formative years in Indiana. He attended Harvard University as a university student and then as a law student, becoming the managing editor of Harvard Law Review.

He later served as the legal secretary of Supreme Court Judge William Rehnquist, one of the other two chief magistrates who presided over a trial trial.

Roberts also served as a lawyer and lawyer for former presidents Ronald Reagan and President George HW Bush.

In 2003, Roberts was confirmed as a federal judge in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, after being appointed by President George W. Bush. Two years later, Bush nominated him to take the position of retired judge Sandra Day O & # 39; Connor. But when Rehnquist died, Bush appointed Roberts to the office of president of justice.

"His entire adult professional life led the Bush administration to have great confidence that he would be a conservative judge of the supreme court and he has been," said Keck.

When Judge Anthony Kennedy retired in 2018, Roberts became the only decisive vote in a tribunal made up of five Republican people and four Democratic people.

"If you want to map it ideologically in court, it's a center-right conservative (justice)," Adam White, a law professor at George Mason University and an academic resident at the American Enterprise Institute, told Al Jazeera.

"In the current Supreme Court, he feels dead in the middle of the nine judges," he said.

Despite being conservative, Roberts' votes in the rulings that supported key components of former president Barack Obama's health policy did not win him many fans among Republican politicians, White added.

In some other key decisions, including a decisive vote that overrides a Trump administration measure to add a citizenship question in the US census. In the US, Roberts has shown his willingness to break the Republican political agenda, said Keck, who added that Roberts' voting history in general remains "very conservative."

Roberts has also remained out of the focus of national attention. However, in 2018, in a rare reprimand to a acting president of a justice president, Roberts responded to Trump's claim that an "Obama judge,quot; had rejected an administration policy that aimed to deny asylum to people who did not enter the US UU. official port of entry.

"We have no Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said in a statement at the time. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges who do their best to make the same right to those who appear before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be grateful for."

What powers does the president of justice have in the trial?

If the rules of the Senate trial resemble those used during Clinton's political trial, Roberts will have the ability to decide "on any type of procedural issue that arises: can we present this document? Is it materially relevant or not? Can we call this witness? Can we have some extra time? "Keck said.

Although a ruling can be revoked by a simple majority vote in the Senate, it could still be influential in the proceedings, he added.

"The fact that the chief justice first dictates it is at least one additional obstacle, if you are a moderate Republican senator who is running for re-election," said Keck.

However, given the format, "those who make the final decisions are moderate Republican senators who may or may not be willing to join the Democrats on some of these procedural issues," he said.

How will the president of the court Roberts approach the paper?

The two previous political trial procedures, the Andrew Johnson post-Civil War trial of 1868 and the Clinton trial in 1999, saw very different approaches to the chief presiding judges, said Alan Baron, a former special attorney for the House of Representatives during four political trial investigations against federal judges. .

The president of the Supreme Court, Salmon Chase, who presided over Johnson's trial, "saw himself playing a very central role and, from his point of view, this is like a trial, is a judge of first instance and issued all kind of decisions. "

Meanwhile, Rehnquist was famous for his non-intervention.

"It wasn't a potted plant, but it wasn't exactly a real player," Baron said.

Roberts, in the few public statements he has made in recent times, including his 2019 year-end report (PDF) on the federal judiciary, has asked to maintain the apolitical integrity of the Supreme Court.

"He thinks a lot about the place of the court in the politics and democracy of the United States, and has given several speeches over the years warning people not to think of the court as a political body, not politicize the court , don't expect the court to resolve every political argument, "White said.

Experts generally agree that Roberts will try to maintain that neutrality in political trial procedures. But how that neutrality will be executed is very debatable.

Keck argues that in dealing with an administration that "has raised a test for many constitutional democracy norms and institutions,quot; and a Republican Senate leadership that has said they will work closely with the White House defense, a light hand of Roberts may not appear so fair

"Being an impartial neutral judge theoretically could require an effort to impose some restrictions on the partisan majority," Keck said.

But having a paper as small as possible is probably the best way to avoid the appearance of politicization, White argues.

"If I had to be more moderate and not rule over things, would I be criticized? He will receive some criticism from those who want to see him rule over things," White said. "But I think that becoming a really energetic participant in the proceedings, that would politicize much, much more."

"It is difficult to accuse him of politicization when what he is doing is restricting himself, not inserting himself."