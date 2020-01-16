Josh Thomas is here to tell you that everything will be alright

Josh Thomas he made his breakthrough with the American television audience by essentially playing a version of himself in Please like me. Now, three years after the end of the series, and after a self-imposed time off television, he returned with Everything will be fine. The new Freeform comedy, like Please like me, pull certain strings of the heart and make you laugh.

"I really like the character, that's why I watch TV shows because I like people. I think that's what television is great for and obviously the type of television point about the movie. This show has only three characters, I wanted a character with autism, I wanted a teenager, I always think that teenage girls are really interesting, and then I'm in it … because it's my job … If they let you be in your own TV show, of course you're there, yes, "laughed Thomas.