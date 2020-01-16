Josh Thomas is here to tell you that everything will be alright

Josh Thomas he made his breakthrough with the American television audience by essentially playing a version of himself in Please like me. Now, three years after the end of the series, and after a self-imposed time off television, he returned with Everything will be fine. The new Freeform comedy, like Please like me, pull certain strings of the heart and make you laugh.
"I really like the character, that's why I watch TV shows because I like people. I think that's what television is great for and obviously the type of television point about the movie. This show has only three characters, I wanted a character with autism, I wanted a teenager, I always think that teenage girls are really interesting, and then I'm in it … because it's my job … If they let you be in your own TV show, of course you're there, yes, "laughed Thomas.
Thomas created and starred in the Australian series Please like me, the crown jewel of the Pivot channel now disappeared. The four-season semi-autobiographical show topped the "best of,quot; lists for years, taking Thomas to new heights. In the first episode, the main character, Josh, came out as gay in the first episode, and then dealt with his mother's suicide attempt (unrelated to his departure). As the first action-packed episode demonstrates, Please like me He approached mental health and homosexuality in a sincere way that is rarely seen on television. His first show was much from an ancient point of view, such as friends Before that, he told the story of a specific point in the characters' lives. With Everything will be fineThomas directs his attention to a different age group.
"Why Please like me It was really personal, and I really didn't have much more to say about my last 20 years. (Laughter.) They were fun, but that's all I really have to say about them. So, that's why I wanted to look younger and look at high school. Although the program is not personal, it is definitely my experience of what it is to be a teenager of those two girls. Those two girls are like my versions when I was a teenager, I guess, "Thomas laughed.
Everything will be fine he follows Nicholas (Thomas), an Australian entomologist who visits his family in the United States and then becomes the guardian of his two American stepsisters, the teenagers Matilda (Kayla Cromer) and Genevieve (Maeve Press), after the sudden death of his father. Along with the bump, and in most touching cases, the trip is Nicholas Alex's boyfriend (Adam Faison)
With this adolescent perspective, Thomas enters a new territory, territory in which he said he would not have felt safe addressing if he had not cut his teeth telling such personal stories with Please like me. Early episodes of Everything will be fine Address pain, partying, sexual consent and old growth, both for Nicholas and for young women. It is a learning experience for everyone. Including Thomas off the screen.
To find his younger television sisters, Thomas said casting director Deanna Brigidi He had a broader search than usual and introduced Thomas to Hollywood practices.
"If you're not from Los Angeles and you're suddenly throwing out teenage girls from Los Angeles, it was like … I'd say the culture shock would be the appropriate phrase," he laughed. Brigidi asked if he wanted to look at the young girls who were emancipated from their parents so they could work more hours in production. "I thought, & # 39; Deanna, I'm almost exclusively looking for girls who haven't been emancipated from their parents & # 39 ;. (Laughter.)" I don't think they'll be a match for this show, "he said.
Thomas and company were looking for "specific creative, fun, interesting and extravagant people," especially one to play the older sister, Matilda, who has autism, and girls who were teenagers. "I really wanted the right teenager to be someone who understood comedy," he said. "Finding someone who has chemistry with me is not the easiest thing (laughs)."
The last piece of the Everything will be fine The cake is Alex de Faison. The beginning of the relationship between Nicholas and Alex is casual. After Nicholas decides to stay in the United States to raise his sisters, things quickly flourish between the two. And just as he did in Please like me, Thomas does not shy away from showing viewers homosexual characters in all their splendor (and sometimes messy).
"Free form, you know, they are open to things. I mean, they hired me because I was gay. That was a great advantage for them. They love diversity and they love all those things," he said.
Everything will be fine It has a sex scene that some would not expect to see in Freeform, but it is one that Thomas said he pressed to include. It is not graphic, it is not scandalous, it is real.
"Yes, there is a time when Alex pushes my legs up and it is clear that he is doing it to put his cock in my butt. (Laughter) … They asked him very gently. They said: & # 39; Do you believe in that scene when the legs go up … "and I said," We absolutely need that. That's what identifies him as anal sex. Gay sex is anal sex and if you don't let me have that, you're telling me I can't put gay sex on TV. And then they never mentioned it again, "laughed Thomas.
"I think they agreed. The point is that this is the rejection I always receive with the gay sex scenes. It is never that the boys are kissing or whatever, there are always times when it is clear that they are doing anal. I'm like, "If you don't let me do that, then you're not going to have a gay sex scene. You're going to have a heterosexual sex scene represented by two gays. "You're going to receive strong caresses, but that's not really what we do. We do anal sex and that's the story I'm here to tell," he continued.
At the end of the day, Thomas just wants to tell stories, either from Nicholas, Matilda, Alex or Genevieve.
"I'm excited to meet new characters. I really love Genevieve, I really love Matilda and I really love the two actresses who play them. I'm excited that people know them. Obviously, Matilda with her autism is a unique thing quite specific to show and is completely underrepresented, especially girls with autism … so doing that is something special. And I don't know, I feel it will be a fun TV show to watch, "he said.
Look how fun it is for you: Everything will be fine airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. in free form. New episodes are available on Hulu and demand the next day.