Jonathan Woodgate: how his Middlesbrough plan began to unite | Soccer news

There are probably more than a few managers in the English game who would like to have an owner like Steve Gibson.

Even after a run of only two wins in his first 17 games, everything Jonathan Woodgate received from his boss was unconditional support. It's weird these days, especially for a club that has aspirations to return to the Premier League.

"That was really important," says Woodgate Sky sports. "And he called me numerous times after the defeats to tell me to continue and continue doing what you think, because you're not a million miles away."

Keep going Woodgate did it. A great victory at Barnsley's house near the end of November ended a terrible form. At the beginning of December there was another victory over Charlton, before four consecutive victories during the holiday season. It was enough to win the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award.

"It was imperative that we start winning games and we did it," Woodgate continues.

Jonathan Woodgate of Middlesbrough won the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award in December

"I put a lot of pressure on myself all the time. But I had pressure on myself throughout my career, so when it starts to develop, you're already used to it."

"But I really didn't realize how difficult it would be to change things overnight. It takes time. We weren't far from getting results, and there were times when we didn't get what we deserved."

"The training has not changed at all. Our intensity has not changed. Nor has our belief in how we want to do things or how we want to play the game. I have changed the formation several times, but that is only to counteract teams where I think we can beat them. We are not good enough to go face to face and say “well, our team is better than yours.” We have to find a way to win.

"But we still have to improve and we can't be complacent. Because if you know, you know what happens, and I hope that doesn't happen with my team."

2:11 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Derby. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Derby.

Woodgate's methods may not have changed during that complicated beginning of his managerial career, but there is a great leadership lesson he has learned.

"You have to stay positive," he says. "And you have to make sure that people see you as that positive figure. You can't turn your back on certain players when things go wrong. I have to believe in all my players, because even if they have a bad game, it doesn't make them A bad player overnight.

"You must stay with them and show faith in them. That will help you maintain their confidence."

A player has shown great confidence in goalkeeper Aynsley Pears. The only high-level appearances of the player 21 years before this season were given in Darlington in the Northern National League in 2017/18 and then in Gateshead in the National League last season.

However, an injury by Darren Randolph in October opened a door. The pears went through it and he still hasn't looked back.

Aynsley Pears impressed in goal for Middlesbrough

"I put Aynsley because Darren got injured and he did very well," Woodgate explains. "I could have made the easy decision to put another senior goalkeeper, but Aynsley was better at that time."

"It is important to stick to your beliefs and do what you think is right for the club, because I think that is where you gain respect, by putting someone who has not really played in the league and was borrowed in the National League the year past ".

Randolph has now moved to West Ham and Pears' importance to Middlesbrough is already such that he rested on his two recent FA Cup ties against Tottenham.

Boro was excellent in the initial clash at the Riverside on January 5, and it would be considered a bit unfortunate to be taken to a repeat on the Premier League field, which the Spurs won 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Woodgate (L) and his assistant Robbie Keane (R) with Jose Mourinho

The way they defended on the side of José Mourinho showed how far they have come in recent months.

"It was a fantastic experience," says Woodgate. "I've known some of the Tottenham players for a while now, but playing against a team that made it to the Champions League final was never easy, especially facing a manager of Jose's caliber."

"I thought we were handling the occasion really well, my players worked as hard as they could and they stuck to the game plan. We did very well, but in many games this season we have not been so far away, and now it seems to be together

"We can be confident, but we cannot be complacent."