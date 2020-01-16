Jonas Brothers recreates Kim, Khloe Kardashian's famous fight in a new viral video

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's epic fight "Don't be so rude,quot; is receiving a new viral treatment from an unlikely source: the Jonas Brothers! Nick and Joe Jonas recreated the hilarious fight that turned into infamy and became one of the most "memed,quot; reality clips in history. If you have not been watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians for the past 12 years, you may have missed this episode. In the episode, Kim drives her sisters as she heads to buy a new Bentley. Kourtney and Khloe have heard their sister talk about her new "Bentley,quot; and Khloe said Kim would not stop talking about the vehicle. There was a verbal fight and Kim went to the car dealership crying and even called her mother Kris Jenner to let her know she couldn't stand her sisters.

The video was hysterical but things got intense when Khloe and Kourtney returned first and were eating when Kim opened the door to enter the room. Khloe was angry and tried to close Kim's door. This caused Kim to become ballistic and began to swing her bag toward Khloe, but it didn't seem like she really hit or hurt Khloe at all. As a last resort, Kim started punching Khloe in the arm.

When the fight ended, Kim was crying in the hallway.

When the fight ended, Kim was crying in the hallway.

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas recreated the fight in a Tik Tok video that Joe posted on his official Twitter account. Not only did the video go viral and caused a lot of fan responses, but Khloe and Kim shared it on their Twitter accounts.

Khloe wrote: "I couldn't love them anymore! I killed him!" And add three emojis with smiling faces.

Kim Kardashian wrote: "MGGGG, I love you guys!"

You can watch the video when the Jonas Brothers shared it below.

Khloe wrote: "I couldn't love them anymore! I killed him!" And add three emojis with smiling faces.

Did you watch the original episode of KUWK where Kim and Khloe had their epic fight?

