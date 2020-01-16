Jonas Brothers recreates iconic films with handcuffs for the video & # 39; What A Man Gotta Do & # 39;

Countdown to the debut of the promotion of his single, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas launch movie-style posters with their respective wives, Danielle Deleasa, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

the Jonas brothers they have touched their wives to appear in the music video of their new hit "What A Man Gotta Do".

In movie style posters for the clip, Priyanka Chopra Y Danielle Deleasa They are seen posing next to Beaus Nick Jonas Y Kevin Jonasrespectively. Priyanka and Nick appear in a playful shot, with the "Baywatch"The actress hugs the star while he laughs, while in Kevin's promotion he is seen holding a boombox outside Danielle's window, while hugging a cat inside.

Nick's poster with Priyanka seems to be inspired by Tom cruisethe 1983 film "Risky Business", which shows the couple wearing oversized dress shirts. Meanwhile, Kevin and Danielle seem to have modeled their poster after the 1989 comedy "Say Anything," with a Kevin with raincoat waiting outside his lover's house.

Meanwhile, the poster with Joe Jonas and his "game of Thrones"star wife Sophie Turner I saw the couple dancing a jive to the John Travolta Y Olivia Newton-John in "Fat."

It is not the first time that the wives of the group, known as the J-Sisters, have starred in a music video by Jonas Brothers: Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie previously appeared in the band's music video for the hit hit "Sucker" on last year (2019).